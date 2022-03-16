Sean Green Demolishes Oldest 13-14 Boys SCY NAG Record with 15:05 in the 1650

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We were expecting to see some fast swimming this week in Orlando, and we have so far, but perhaps the most impressive time of the first day of racing didn’t come from a win.

Instead, 14 year-old Sean Green of the Long Island Aquatic Club demolished the 13-14 National Age Group record in the 1650 free with his third-place time of 15:05.83 tonight. Green touched behind a pair of 17 year-olds, Levi Sandidge (14:49.75) and Giovanni Linscheer (14:51.96) but otherwise Green finished ahead of every other swimmer in the field, almost of whom are older than he is.

With his swim tonight, Green broke the previous NAG record of 15:14.17, set by Arthur Frayler back in December of 2008. That was the oldest 13-14 boys NAG record on the books in yards, with no other records older than 2013.

The explosion of fast age group swimming over the last few years means that there aren’t many very old records left, but there are a few. One of the most notable ones is the equivalent long course event, the 1500m free. The 13-14 boys NAG record dates way back to 1976, and still held by the legendary Jesse Vassallo at 15:31.03.

Coming into today, Green’s fastest time in the 1650 was a 15:23.14, which he swam last December at the NCAP Invitational. To provide a little more context, Green went 15:53.62 at the 2021 NCSA Spring Championship, meaning that’s dropped almost 48 seconds in the last year.

Green sits at #8 all-time among US 13-14 boys in the 1500m free with a lifetime best of 15:46.08 from last summer.

Green is also scheduled to swim the 200 fly, 400 IM, 500 free, and 1000 free this week in Orlando.