Top 8 Combined Finishers: Day 4 of 2018 Winter Juniors East/West

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships

  • December 5-8, 2018
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Psych Sheets: East / West
  • Live Results: East / West

With USA Swimming’s winter junior championships split between two locations, we have put together nightly lists of the top 8 finishers in each event overall, combining results from the two meets.

Note: These lists include finals times only.

Day 4

Girls’ 1650 Freestyle

  1. Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 15:57.34
  2. Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:01.20
  3. Sarah Dimeco, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 16:09.74
  4. Lola Mull, Mid-Michigan Aquatics – 16:12.26
  5. Hayley Pike, Northwest Arkansas – 16:23.13
  6. Abigail McCullough, SwimAtlanta – 16:25.45
  7. Liberty Williams, Riverside Aquatics – 16:25.86
  8. Nicole Oliva, Santa Clara Swim Club – 16:28.13

Boys’ 1650 Freestyle

  1. Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta – 14:51.54
  2. Arik Katz, Sarasota Tsunami – 15:01.92
  3. Noah Brune, Mission Viejo Nadadores – 15:07.52
  4. Tyler Kopp, Katy Aquatic Team – 15:08.72
  5. Jake Mitchell, Carmel Swim Club – 15:09.39
  6. Ian Grum, Dynamo Swim Club – 15:09.95
  7. Jude Williams, Riverside Aquatics – 15:11.84
  8. Jack Leuthold, Billings Aquatic Club – 15:13.94

Girls’ 200 Backstroke

  1. Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 1:50.16
  2. Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets Swim Team – 1:50.37
  3. Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 1:53.09
  4. Caitlin Brooks, Gator Swim Club- – 1:53.89
  5. Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan Lakeshore – 1:54.37
  6. Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities Swimming – 1:54.84
  7. Natalie Mannion, Commonwealth Swimming – 1:55.48
  8. Talia Bates, Gator Swim Club – 1:55.73

Boys’ 200 Backstroke

  1. Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:41.20
  2. Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 1:41.60
  3. Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 1:41.94
  4. Harrison Lierz, Unattached (CO) – 1:43.70
  5. Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 1:43.84
  6. Noah Young, Mason Manta Rays – 1:44.34
  7. Colby Mefford, Sierra Marlins Swim Team – 1:44.43
  8. Tyler Lu, Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club – 1:44.80

Girls’ 100 Freestyle

  1. Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 47.79
  2. Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 48.32
  3. Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 48.81
  4. Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club – 49.12
  5. Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 49.21
  6. Ashley Turak, dROP Aquatics – 49.23
  7. Maxine Parker, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 49.32
  8. Gracie Felner, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 49.35

Boys’ 100 Freestyle

  1. Jack Armstrong, Houston Bridge Bats – 43.35
  2. Jack Alexy, Somerset Hills Y – 43.44
  3. Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 43.57
  4. Matt King, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 43.62
  5. Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 43.67
  6. Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club – 43.77
  7. Kimani Gregory, Racer X Aquatics – 43.95
  8. Hunter Tapp, Lakeside Swim Team – 43.98

Girls’ 200 Breaststroke

  1. Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 2:06.02
  2. Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 2:07.52
  3. Abby Arens, Marlins of Raleigh – 2:08.46
  4. Ella Nelson, Nashville Aquatic Club – 2:09.30
  5. Gillian Davey, Central Iowa Aquatics – 2:10.52
  6. Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 2:11.03
  7. Ashley McCauley, Marlins of Raleigh – 2:11.85
  8. Charity Pittard, Boise YMCA – 2:13.35

Boys’ 200 Breaststroke

  1. AJ Pouch, Team Rebel Aquatics – 1:55.04
  2. Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh Elite – 1:55.27
  3. Forrest Frazier, Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation – 1:55.33
  4. Ethan Dang, King Aquatic Club – 1:55.58
  5. Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:56.01
  6. Ben Dillard, Sierra Marlins – 1:56.25
  7. Paul Degrado, Episcopal AmberJax – 1:57.55
  8. Dylan Rhee, Asphalt Green – 1:58.15

Girls’ 200 Butterfly

  1. Regan Smith, Riptide – 1:51.24
  2. Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 1:54.42
  3. Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 1:55.67
  4. Lindsay Looney, Metroplex Aquatics – 1:56.20
  5. Grace Sheble, NOVA of Virginia – 1:56.25
  6. Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 1:56.69
  7. Zephy Koh, Brea Aquatics – 1:57.53
  8. Megan Deuel, Victor Swim Club – 1:57.96

Boys’ 200 Butterfly

  1. Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 1:40.91
  2. Jean-pierre Khouzam, Dayton Raiders – 1:44.41
  3. Bence Szabados, Chicago Wolfpack – 1:44.84
  4. Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:45.34
  5. Sterling Crane, Episcopal AmberJax – 1:45.62
  6. Ben Miller, Tigard Tualatin – 1:45.79
  7. Noah Henderson, Star Aquatics – 1:46.10
  8. Brooks Taner, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics – 1:46.52

Girls’ 400 Freestyle Relay

  1. Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:18.53
  2. Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:18.63
  3. Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:18.77
  4. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:19.56
  5. Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 3:20.35
  6. Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:20.59
  7. University of Arkansas ‘A’ – 3:21.13
  8. Brea Aquatics ‘A’ – 3:21.28

Boys’ 400 Freestyle Relay

  1. Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 2:59.08
  2. Mason Manta Rays ‘B’ – 2:59.21
  3. Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:59.42
  4. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:01.23
  5. Sierra Marlins Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:00.49
  6. Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:00.79
  7. Scottsdale Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:01.20
  8. Nitro Swimming ‘A’ – 3:01.41

 

 

 

