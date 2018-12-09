Top 8 Combined Finishers: Day 4 of 2018 Winter Juniors East/West

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheets: East / West
- Live Results: East / West
With USA Swimming’s winter junior championships split between two locations, we have put together nightly lists of the top 8 finishers in each event overall, combining results from the two meets.
- Combined East/West Top-8 Results Day 1
- Combined East/West Top-8 Results Day 2
- Combined East/West Top-8 Results Day 3
Note: These lists include finals times only.
Day 4
Girls’ 1650 Freestyle
- Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 15:57.34
- Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:01.20
- Sarah Dimeco, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 16:09.74
- Lola Mull, Mid-Michigan Aquatics – 16:12.26
- Hayley Pike, Northwest Arkansas – 16:23.13
- Abigail McCullough, SwimAtlanta – 16:25.45
- Liberty Williams, Riverside Aquatics – 16:25.86
- Nicole Oliva, Santa Clara Swim Club – 16:28.13
Boys’ 1650 Freestyle
- Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta – 14:51.54
- Arik Katz, Sarasota Tsunami – 15:01.92
- Noah Brune, Mission Viejo Nadadores – 15:07.52
- Tyler Kopp, Katy Aquatic Team – 15:08.72
- Jake Mitchell, Carmel Swim Club – 15:09.39
- Ian Grum, Dynamo Swim Club – 15:09.95
- Jude Williams, Riverside Aquatics – 15:11.84
- Jack Leuthold, Billings Aquatic Club – 15:13.94
Girls’ 200 Backstroke
- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 1:50.16
- Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets Swim Team – 1:50.37
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 1:53.09
- Caitlin Brooks, Gator Swim Club- – 1:53.89
- Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan Lakeshore – 1:54.37
- Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities Swimming – 1:54.84
- Natalie Mannion, Commonwealth Swimming – 1:55.48
- Talia Bates, Gator Swim Club – 1:55.73
Boys’ 200 Backstroke
- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:41.20
- Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 1:41.60
- Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 1:41.94
- Harrison Lierz, Unattached (CO) – 1:43.70
- Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 1:43.84
- Noah Young, Mason Manta Rays – 1:44.34
- Colby Mefford, Sierra Marlins Swim Team – 1:44.43
- Tyler Lu, Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club – 1:44.80
Girls’ 100 Freestyle
- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 47.79
- Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 48.32
- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 48.81
- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club – 49.12
- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 49.21
- Ashley Turak, dROP Aquatics – 49.23
- Maxine Parker, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 49.32
- Gracie Felner, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 49.35
Boys’ 100 Freestyle
- Jack Armstrong, Houston Bridge Bats – 43.35
- Jack Alexy, Somerset Hills Y – 43.44
- Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 43.57
- Matt King, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 43.62
- Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 43.67
- Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club – 43.77
- Kimani Gregory, Racer X Aquatics – 43.95
- Hunter Tapp, Lakeside Swim Team – 43.98
Girls’ 200 Breaststroke
- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 2:06.02
- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 2:07.52
- Abby Arens, Marlins of Raleigh – 2:08.46
- Ella Nelson, Nashville Aquatic Club – 2:09.30
- Gillian Davey, Central Iowa Aquatics – 2:10.52
- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 2:11.03
- Ashley McCauley, Marlins of Raleigh – 2:11.85
- Charity Pittard, Boise YMCA – 2:13.35
Boys’ 200 Breaststroke
- AJ Pouch, Team Rebel Aquatics – 1:55.04
- Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh Elite – 1:55.27
- Forrest Frazier, Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation – 1:55.33
- Ethan Dang, King Aquatic Club – 1:55.58
- Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:56.01
- Ben Dillard, Sierra Marlins – 1:56.25
- Paul Degrado, Episcopal AmberJax – 1:57.55
- Dylan Rhee, Asphalt Green – 1:58.15
Girls’ 200 Butterfly
- Regan Smith, Riptide – 1:51.24
- Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 1:54.42
- Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 1:55.67
- Lindsay Looney, Metroplex Aquatics – 1:56.20
- Grace Sheble, NOVA of Virginia – 1:56.25
- Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 1:56.69
- Zephy Koh, Brea Aquatics – 1:57.53
- Megan Deuel, Victor Swim Club – 1:57.96
Boys’ 200 Butterfly
- Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 1:40.91
- Jean-pierre Khouzam, Dayton Raiders – 1:44.41
- Bence Szabados, Chicago Wolfpack – 1:44.84
- Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:45.34
- Sterling Crane, Episcopal AmberJax – 1:45.62
- Ben Miller, Tigard Tualatin – 1:45.79
- Noah Henderson, Star Aquatics – 1:46.10
- Brooks Taner, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics – 1:46.52
Girls’ 400 Freestyle Relay
- Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:18.53
- Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:18.63
- Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:18.77
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:19.56
- Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 3:20.35
- Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:20.59
- University of Arkansas ‘A’ – 3:21.13
- Brea Aquatics ‘A’ – 3:21.28
Boys’ 400 Freestyle Relay
- Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 2:59.08
- Mason Manta Rays ‘B’ – 2:59.21
- Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:59.42
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:01.23
- Sierra Marlins Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:00.49
- Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:00.79
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:01.20
- Nitro Swimming ‘A’ – 3:01.41
