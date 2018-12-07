Top 8 Combined Finishers: Day 2 of 2018 Winter Juniors East/West

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships

  • December 5-8, 2018
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Psych Sheets: East / West
  • Live Results: East / West

With USA Swimming’s winter junior championships split between two locations, we’ll be putting together nightly lists of the top 8 finishers in each event overall, combining results from the two meets.

Note: These lists include finals times only.

Day 2

Girls’ 500 Freestyle

  1. Regan Smith, Riptide – 4:37.10
  2. Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic – 4:39.52
  3. Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 4:41.41
  4. Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 4:42.45
  5. Nicole Oliva, Santa Clara Swim Club – 4:42.51
  6. Ellie Marquardt, Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg – 4:43.76
  7. Rachel Stege, Fox Valley Swim – 4:44.52
  8. Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club – 4:44.78

Boys’ 500 Freestyle

  1. Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta – 4:14.61
  2. John Walker, SwimMAC Carolina – 4:15.02
  3. Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 4:16.95
  4. Julian Hill, Gator Swim Club– 4:18.80
  5. Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 4:20.31
  6. Jake Mitchell, Carmel Swim Club – 4:21.67
  7. Jud Williams, Riverside Aquatics – 4:21.89
  8. Jack Hoagland, Charger Aquatics – 4:23.21

Girls’ 200 Individual Medley

  1. Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 1:53.69
  2. Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 1:54.62
  3. Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 1:56.09
  4. Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 1:56.13
  5. Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 1:57.04
  6. Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 1:57.22
  7. Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 1:57.44
  8. Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan Lakeshore – 1:57.66

Boys’ 200 Individual Medley

  1. Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:42.54
  2. Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 1:42.99
  3. Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:44.57
  4. Zach Hils, Lexington Dolphins – 1:46.03
  5. Shane Blinkman, St Croix Swim Club – 1:46.05
  6. Ethan Hu, Peak Swimming – 1:46.53
  7. Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 1:46.58
  8. Zachary Tan, Phoenix Swim Club – 1:47.23

Girls’ 50 Freestyle

  1. Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 21.82
  2. Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 21.95
  3. Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 22.06
  4. Ashley Turak, dROP Aquatics – 22.25
  5. Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 22.27
  6. Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 22.43
  7. Cora Dupre, Mason Manta Rays – 22.46
  8. Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities Swimming – 22.48

Boys’ 50 Freestyle

  1. Jack Armstrong, Houston Bridge Bats – 19.81
  2. Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club / Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 19.87
  4. Noah Henderson, Star Aquatics – 19.90
  5. Matt King, Bellevue Club Swim Club – 19.95
  6. David Curtiss, Hamilton Y Aquatics – 19.96
  7. Bence Szabados, Chicago Wolfpack – 19.97
  8. Kimani Gregory, Racer X Aquatics / Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 20.01

Girls’ 400 Medley Relay

  1. Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:36.23
  2. Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 3:37.66
  3. TAC Titans ‘A’ – 3:38.47
  4. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:39.57
  5. Cardinal Aquatic ‘A’ – 3:40.10
  6. Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:40.20
  7. Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:40.36
  8. Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 3:40.39

Boys’ 400 Medley Relay

  1. Mason Manta Rays ‘A’ – 3:11.11
  2. Rose Bowl Aquatic ‘A’ – 3:16.08
  3. Sierra Marlins ‘A’ – 3:16.65
  4. Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 3:16.69
  5. Michigan Lakeshore ‘A’ – 3:16.77
  6. Enfinity Aquatic ‘A’ – 3:17.57
  7. Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:18.58
  8. Mason Manta Rays ‘B’ – 3:18.59

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!