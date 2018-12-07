Top 8 Combined Finishers: Day 2 of 2018 Winter Juniors East/West

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheets: East / West
- Live Results: East / West
With USA Swimming’s winter junior championships split between two locations, we’ll be putting together nightly lists of the top 8 finishers in each event overall, combining results from the two meets.
Note: These lists include finals times only.
Day 2
Girls’ 500 Freestyle
- Regan Smith, Riptide – 4:37.10
- Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic – 4:39.52
- Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 4:41.41
- Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 4:42.45
- Nicole Oliva, Santa Clara Swim Club – 4:42.51
- Ellie Marquardt, Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg – 4:43.76
- Rachel Stege, Fox Valley Swim – 4:44.52
- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club – 4:44.78
Boys’ 500 Freestyle
- Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta – 4:14.61
- John Walker, SwimMAC Carolina – 4:15.02
- Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 4:16.95
- Julian Hill, Gator Swim Club– 4:18.80
- Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 4:20.31
- Jake Mitchell, Carmel Swim Club – 4:21.67
- Jud Williams, Riverside Aquatics – 4:21.89
- Jack Hoagland, Charger Aquatics – 4:23.21
Girls’ 200 Individual Medley
- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 1:53.69
- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 1:54.62
- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 1:56.09
- Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 1:56.13
- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 1:57.04
- Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 1:57.22
- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 1:57.44
- Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan Lakeshore – 1:57.66
Boys’ 200 Individual Medley
- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:42.54
- Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 1:42.99
- Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:44.57
- Zach Hils, Lexington Dolphins – 1:46.03
- Shane Blinkman, St Croix Swim Club – 1:46.05
- Ethan Hu, Peak Swimming – 1:46.53
- Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 1:46.58
- Zachary Tan, Phoenix Swim Club – 1:47.23
Girls’ 50 Freestyle
- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 21.82
- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 21.95
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 22.06
- Ashley Turak, dROP Aquatics – 22.25
- Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 22.27
- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 22.43
- Cora Dupre, Mason Manta Rays – 22.46
- Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities Swimming – 22.48
Boys’ 50 Freestyle
- Jack Armstrong, Houston Bridge Bats – 19.81
Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club / Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 19.87
- —
- Noah Henderson, Star Aquatics – 19.90
- Matt King, Bellevue Club Swim Club – 19.95
- David Curtiss, Hamilton Y Aquatics – 19.96
- Bence Szabados, Chicago Wolfpack – 19.97
- Kimani Gregory, Racer X Aquatics / Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 20.01
Girls’ 400 Medley Relay
- Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:36.23
- Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 3:37.66
- TAC Titans ‘A’ – 3:38.47
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:39.57
- Cardinal Aquatic ‘A’ – 3:40.10
- Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:40.20
- Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:40.36
- Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 3:40.39
Boys’ 400 Medley Relay
- Mason Manta Rays ‘A’ – 3:11.11
- Rose Bowl Aquatic ‘A’ – 3:16.08
- Sierra Marlins ‘A’ – 3:16.65
- Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 3:16.69
- Michigan Lakeshore ‘A’ – 3:16.77
- Enfinity Aquatic ‘A’ – 3:17.57
- Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:18.58
- Mason Manta Rays ‘B’ – 3:18.59
