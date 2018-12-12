Winter Juniors East vs West; Which Meet Was Faster?

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results: East / West
Winter Juniors wrapped up this past weekend. Both meets featured some exceptional swimming, but was one clearly better than the other?
The East meet had the top time in 20 of 36 events. The East boys had 11 top times to the West’s 7 and the East and West girls each had the top time in 9 events. So by a simple most winners metric it’s a slight advantage to the East.
If we combine the two meet’s finals and score out to 16 places, the East again comes out with a slight advantage. The East outscores the West 3805.5-3352.5. The East boys win narrowly 1865.5-1727.5 and the East girls win handily 1940-1625.
However, if we expand the scoring to 48 places (scoring 48 for 1st, 47 for 2nd… Double for relays), the advantage switches to the West meet. In this format the West wins 27559.5-26535.5. The West boys win by the thinnest of margins 13612.5-13435.5. The West women win by a bit more 13947-13100.
The conclusion seems to be that the East meet was slightly better at the top end, but the West meet was a bit deeper through the back half of finals.
In a combined meet scored to 16 places the top three teams and seven of the top ten teams come from the East meet. East champions Mason Manta Rays lead the way with 514.5. They are followed by Nashville Aquatic Club with 358, SwimMAC Carolina with 353.5. The top West team is 4th place Irvine Novaquatics with 242.
17 year old scored the most points in a top 48 scoring for both the girls and the boys. This is likely because many 18 year olds are on college teams now and chose not to attend. In this format, 13 year old girls scored 111 points and 13 year old boys scored 0. The 17 year old boys scored 6983.5 and the 17 year old girls scored 5726.5. Complete scores by age are in the table below.
How Many Times Each Region Got Each Place in a Hypothetical Combined Meet
|Combined
|Boys
|Girls
|West
|East
|West
|East
|West
|East
|1
|16
|20
|7
|11
|9
|9
|2
|16
|22
|8
|11
|8
|11
|3
|15
|19
|10
|7
|5
|12
|4
|18
|18
|11
|7
|7
|11
|5
|19
|17
|10
|8
|9
|9
|6
|17
|19
|9
|9
|8
|10
|7
|20
|17
|9
|9
|11
|8
|8
|18
|19
|10
|9
|8
|10
|9
|18
|17
|10
|8
|8
|9
|10
|17
|19
|8
|10
|9
|9
|11
|11
|24
|5
|12
|6
|12
|12
|19
|18
|10
|8
|9
|10
|13
|21
|15
|12
|7
|9
|8
|14
|17
|19
|7
|11
|10
|8
|15
|17
|19
|8
|10
|9
|9
|16
|17
|21
|6
|11
|11
|10
Score Distribution By Age Top 48 Scoring
|Boys
|Girls
|13
|0
|111
|14
|110.5
|1212.5
|15
|776
|2171
|16
|4100.5
|4136
|17
|6983.5
|5726.5
|18
|3317
|1930.5
Combined Meet Team Scores Top 16 Scoring
|Region
|Combined
|Boys
|Girls
|1
|Mason Manta Rays
|East
|514.5
|416.5
|98
|2
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|East
|358
|0
|358
|3
|SwimMAC Carolina
|East
|353.5
|176.5
|177
|4
|Irvine Novaquatics
|West
|242
|87
|155
|5
|Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|East
|236.5
|0
|236.5
|6
|Dynamo Swim Club
|East
|233.5
|181
|52.5
|7
|TAC Titans
|East
|204
|0
|204
|8
|Crow Canyon Country Club Shark
|West
|198
|0
|198
|9
|Carmel Swim Club
|East
|189.5
|131
|58.5
|10
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|West
|188
|188
|0
|11
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|West
|180
|29
|151
|12
|SwimAtlanta
|East
|155
|126
|29
|13
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|West
|136
|67
|69
|14
|Aquajets Swim Team
|West
|134
|6
|128
|15
|Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics
|East
|132
|70
|62
|16
|DART Swimming
|West
|131
|131
|0
|17
|Magnolia Aquatic Club
|West
|129.5
|0
|129.5
|18
|Gator Swim Club
|East
|126
|56
|70
|19
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|West
|122
|122
|0
|20
|Dayton Raiders
|East
|106
|106
|0
|20
|Cardinal Aquatics
|East
|106
|0
|106
|22
|Enfinity Aquatic Club
|East
|105.5
|105.5
|0
|23
|Brea Aquatics
|West
|104
|0
|104
|24
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|West
|85
|48
|37
|25
|Longhorn Aquatics
|West
|81
|63
|18
|26
|Lakeside Swim Team
|East
|77
|64
|13
|27
|Laker Swim
|East
|75
|0
|75
|28
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|East
|72
|72
|0
|29
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|West
|70
|70
|0
|30
|Missoula Aquatic Club
|West
|67
|0
|67
|31
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|West
|65.5
|0
|65.5
|32
|Nitro Swimming
|West
|62
|62
|0
|33
|Riptide
|West
|60
|0
|60
|34
|Billings Aquatic Club
|West
|59
|59
|0
|35
|Edina Swim Club
|West
|56
|56
|0
|36
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|East
|55
|0
|55
|37
|Episcopal AmberJax
|East
|51
|51
|0
|38
|Sooner Swim Club
|West
|50
|50
|0
|38
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|West
|50
|10
|40
|40
|University Of Arkansas Swimmin
|West
|48
|0
|48
|41
|Peak Swimming
|West
|45
|45
|0
|42
|Katy Aquatic Team For Youth
|West
|44
|19
|25
|42
|South Florida Aquatic Club
|East
|44
|0
|44
|44
|Allegheny North Swim Club
|East
|42
|42
|0
|45
|Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
|East
|41
|11
|30
|46
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|West
|40
|40
|0
|46
|Metroplex Aquatics
|West
|40
|0
|40
|46
|Houston Bridge Bats
|West
|40
|40
|0
|49
|Unattached EA
|West
|39
|39
|0
|49
|Eastern Iowa Swim Federation
|West
|39
|39
|0
|51
|Ohio State Swim Club
|East
|36
|12
|24
|51
|Riverside Aquatics Association
|West
|36
|24
|12
|53
|Team Rebel Aquatics
|West
|34
|34
|0
|54
|Rockwood Swim Club
|West
|33.5
|33.5
|0
|55
|Racer X Aquatics
|East
|33
|22
|11
|56
|Lexington Dolphins
|East
|31
|24
|7
|56
|Star Aquatics
|East
|31
|31
|0
|56
|Phoenix Swim Club
|West
|31
|31
|0
|59
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|West
|30
|23
|7
|60
|Charger Aquatics
|West
|29
|29
|0
|61
|King Aquatic Club
|West
|28
|28
|0
|61
|Marlins of Raleigh
|East
|28
|0
|28
|63
|North Coast Aquatics
|West
|27
|0
|27
|63
|Premier Aquatics Club of Klein
|West
|27
|27
|0
|63
|dROP Aquatics
|East
|27
|0
|27
|66
|St Charles Swim Team
|West
|26
|26
|0
|67
|The Dolphins Portland Swimming
|West
|24
|0
|24
|67
|Mid
|East
|24
|0
|24
|69
|St Croix Swim Club
|West
|23
|23
|0
|69
|Beach Cities Swimming
|West
|23
|0
|23
|69
|Club Wolverine
|East
|23
|0
|23
|72
|Central Iowa Aquatics
|West
|21
|5
|16
|72
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|West
|21
|0
|21
|72
|Coastal Aquatic Club
|East
|21
|0
|21
|72
|Western Hills Athletic Club
|West
|21
|0
|21
|76
|Baylor Swim Club
|East
|20
|5
|15
|76
|Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team
|East
|20
|17
|3
|76
|Commonwealth Swimming
|East
|20
|0
|20
|79
|Somerset Hills YMCA
|East
|19.5
|19.5
|0
|80
|Fort Wayne Swim Team
|East
|19
|19
|0
|80
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|West
|19
|17
|2
|82
|Rosemead Rapids
|West
|18
|18
|0
|82
|Fox Valley Swim Team
|West
|18
|1
|17
|84
|Foothills Swim Team
|West
|16
|16
|0
|84
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|West
|16
|0
|16
|86
|Kamehameha Swim Club
|West
|15
|15
|0
|86
|La Mirada Armada
|West
|15
|15
|0
|88
|Tide Swimming
|East
|14
|0
|14
|88
|Austin Swim Club
|West
|14
|12
|2
|88
|North Florida Swimming, Inc.
|East
|14
|14
|0
|88
|Northwest Arkansas Aquatics
|West
|14
|0
|14
|88
|Tualatin Hills Swim Club
|West
|14
|0
|14
|93
|Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg
|East
|13
|0
|13
|93
|Hamilton Y Aquatic Club
|East
|13
|13
|0
|93
|Dads Club Swim Team
|West
|13
|0
|13
|93
|Gator Swim Club
|East
|13
|13
|0
|97
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic C
|West
|12
|12
|0
|97
|Tigard Tualatin Swim Club
|West
|12
|12
|0
|99
|Wichita Swim Club
|West
|11
|11
|0
|99
|Empire KC Swim Club
|West
|11
|11
|0
|99
|Buenaventura Swim Club
|West
|11
|0
|11
|99
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|West
|11
|0
|11
|99
|Lake Erie Silver Dolphins
|East
|11
|0
|11
|104
|Aquabears
|East
|10
|10
|0
|105
|Boise YMCA Swim Team
|West
|9
|0
|9
|105
|Springfield YMCA Swim Team
|West
|9
|0
|9
|105
|Hudsonville Eagles Aquatics Te
|East
|9
|0
|9
|105
|Victor Swim Club
|East
|9
|0
|9
|109
|Tiger Aquatics
|West
|7
|7
|0
|109
|State College Area Y Aqualions
|East
|7
|7
|0
|111
|East Coast Aquatic Team
|East
|6.5
|6.5
|0
|112
|Poseidon Swimming Inc
|East
|6
|6
|0
|112
|Hillsboro Swim Team
|West
|6
|6
|0
|112
|Unattached
|East
|6
|6
|0
|112
|Fox Valley Park District Ripti
|West
|6
|0
|6
|116
|Rockwall Aquatic Center of Exc
|West
|5
|5
|0
|116
|Snow Swimming
|East
|5
|5
|0
|116
|Naval Academy Aquatic Club
|East
|5
|5
|0
|116
|Colorado Springs Swim Team
|West
|5
|0
|5
|120
|Bainbridge Island Swim Club
|West
|4
|4
|0
|120
|Phoenix Swimming
|East
|4
|4
|0
|120
|American Energy Swim Club
|West
|4
|4
|0
|120
|PRO Swimming
|West
|4
|0
|4
|120
|757 Swim
|East
|4
|0
|4
|125
|Cincinnati Marlins
|East
|3
|3
|0
|125
|West Coast Aquatics
|West
|3
|3
|0
|125
|Swim GSA
|East
|3
|3
|0
|125
|Bolles School Sharks
|East
|3
|3
|0
|125
|Mansfield Aquatic Club
|West
|3
|3
|0
|125
|YMCA Westside Silver Fins
|West
|3
|0
|3
|125
|Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club
|East
|3
|0
|3
|132
|Tidal Wave Swim Team
|East
|2
|2
|0
|132
|Radnor Aquatic Club
|East
|2
|0
|2
|132
|Coast Guard Blue Dolphins
|East
|2
|2
|0
|132
|Badger Swim Club,Inc.
|East
|2
|2
|0
|132
|SOCAL Aquatics Association
|West
|2
|2
|0
|132
|Patriot Aquatic Club
|West
|2
|0
|2
|138
|NYS Aquatics, Inc.
|East
|1
|1
|0
|138
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|East
|1
|1
|0
|138
|North Penn Aquatic Club
|East
|1
|1
|0
|138
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|East
|1
|0
|1
|138
|Condors Swim Club of Clarkstow
|East
|1
|0
|1
|138
|Huntsville Swim Association
|East
|1
|0
|1
|144
|Team Greenville
|East
|0.5
|0
|0.5
|144
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|West
|0.5
|0
|0.5
|144
|Lyons Aquatics
|West
|0.5
|0
|0.5
