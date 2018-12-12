Winter Juniors East vs West; Which Meet Was Faster?

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 5-8, 2018

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)

SCY (25 yards)

Results: East / West

Winter Juniors wrapped up this past weekend. Both meets featured some exceptional swimming, but was one clearly better than the other?

The East meet had the top time in 20 of 36 events. The East boys had 11 top times to the West’s 7 and the East and West girls each had the top time in 9 events. So by a simple most winners metric it’s a slight advantage to the East.

If we combine the two meet’s finals and score out to 16 places, the East again comes out with a slight advantage. The East outscores the West 3805.5-3352.5. The East boys win narrowly 1865.5-1727.5 and the East girls win handily 1940-1625.

However, if we expand the scoring to 48 places (scoring 48 for 1st, 47 for 2nd… Double for relays), the advantage switches to the West meet. In this format the West wins 27559.5-26535.5. The West boys win by the thinnest of margins 13612.5-13435.5. The West women win by a bit more 13947-13100.

The conclusion seems to be that the East meet was slightly better at the top end, but the West meet was a bit deeper through the back half of finals.

In a combined meet scored to 16 places the top three teams and seven of the top ten teams come from the East meet. East champions Mason Manta Rays lead the way with 514.5. They are followed by Nashville Aquatic Club with 358, SwimMAC Carolina with 353.5. The top West team is 4th place Irvine Novaquatics with 242.

17 year old scored the most points in a top 48 scoring for both the girls and the boys. This is likely because many 18 year olds are on college teams now and chose not to attend. In this format, 13 year old girls scored 111 points and 13 year old boys scored 0. The 17 year old boys scored 6983.5 and the 17 year old girls scored 5726.5. Complete scores by age are in the table below.

How Many Times Each Region Got Each Place in a Hypothetical Combined Meet

Combined Boys Girls West East West East West East 1 16 20 7 11 9 9 2 16 22 8 11 8 11 3 15 19 10 7 5 12 4 18 18 11 7 7 11 5 19 17 10 8 9 9 6 17 19 9 9 8 10 7 20 17 9 9 11 8 8 18 19 10 9 8 10 9 18 17 10 8 8 9 10 17 19 8 10 9 9 11 11 24 5 12 6 12 12 19 18 10 8 9 10 13 21 15 12 7 9 8 14 17 19 7 11 10 8 15 17 19 8 10 9 9 16 17 21 6 11 11 10

Score Distribution By Age Top 48 Scoring

Boys Girls 13 0 111 14 110.5 1212.5 15 776 2171 16 4100.5 4136 17 6983.5 5726.5 18 3317 1930.5

Combined Meet Team Scores Top 16 Scoring