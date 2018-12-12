Winter Juniors East vs West; Which Meet Was Faster?

by Andrew Mering 0

December 12th, 2018 News, Previews & Recaps

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • December 5-8, 2018
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results: East / West

Winter Juniors wrapped up this past weekend. Both meets featured some exceptional swimming, but was one clearly better than the other?

The East meet had the top time in 20 of 36 events. The East boys had 11 top times to the West’s 7 and the East and West girls each had the top time in 9 events. So by a simple most winners metric it’s a slight advantage to the East.

If we combine the two meet’s finals and score out to 16 places, the East again comes out with a slight advantage. The East outscores the West 3805.5-3352.5. The East boys win narrowly 1865.5-1727.5 and the East girls win handily 1940-1625.

However, if we expand the scoring to 48 places (scoring 48 for 1st, 47 for 2nd… Double for relays), the advantage switches to the West meet. In this format the West wins 27559.5-26535.5. The West boys win by the thinnest of margins 13612.5-13435.5. The West women win by a bit more 13947-13100.

The conclusion seems to be that the East meet was slightly better at the top end, but the West meet was a bit deeper through the back half of finals.

In a combined meet scored to 16 places the top three teams and seven of the top ten teams come from the East meet. East champions Mason Manta Rays lead the way with 514.5. They are followed by Nashville Aquatic Club with 358, SwimMAC Carolina with 353.5. The top West team is 4th place Irvine Novaquatics with 242.

17 year old scored the most points in a top 48 scoring for both the girls and the boys. This is likely because many 18 year olds are on college teams now and chose not to attend. In this format, 13 year old girls scored 111 points and 13 year old boys scored 0. The 17 year old boys scored 6983.5 and the 17 year old girls scored 5726.5. Complete scores by age are in the table below.

How Many Times Each Region Got Each Place in a Hypothetical Combined Meet

Combined Boys Girls
West East West East West East
1 16 20 7 11 9 9
2 16 22 8 11 8 11
3 15 19 10 7 5 12
4 18 18 11 7 7 11
5 19 17 10 8 9 9
6 17 19 9 9 8 10
7 20 17 9 9 11 8
8 18 19 10 9 8 10
9 18 17 10 8 8 9
10 17 19 8 10 9 9
11 11 24 5 12 6 12
12 19 18 10 8 9 10
13 21 15 12 7 9 8
14 17 19 7 11 10 8
15 17 19 8 10 9 9
16 17 21 6 11 11 10

Score Distribution By Age Top 48 Scoring

Boys Girls
13 0 111
14 110.5 1212.5
15 776 2171
16 4100.5 4136
17 6983.5 5726.5
18 3317 1930.5

Combined Meet Team Scores Top 16 Scoring

Region Combined Boys Girls
1 Mason Manta Rays East 514.5 416.5 98
2 Nashville Aquatic Club East 358 0 358
3 SwimMAC Carolina East 353.5 176.5 177
4 Irvine Novaquatics West 242 87 155
5 Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club East 236.5 0 236.5
6 Dynamo Swim Club East 233.5 181 52.5
7 TAC Titans East 204 0 204
8 Crow Canyon Country Club Shark West 198 0 198
9 Carmel Swim Club East 189.5 131 58.5
10 Sierra Marlins Swim Team West 188 188 0
11 Bellevue Club Swim Team West 180 29 151
12 SwimAtlanta East 155 126 29
13 Scottsdale Aquatic Club West 136 67 69
14 Aquajets Swim Team West 134 6 128
15 Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics East 132 70 62
16 DART Swimming West 131 131 0
17 Magnolia Aquatic Club West 129.5 0 129.5
18 Gator Swim Club East 126 56 70
19 Rose Bowl Aquatics West 122 122 0
20 Dayton Raiders East 106 106 0
20 Cardinal Aquatics East 106 0 106
22 Enfinity Aquatic Club East 105.5 105.5 0
23 Brea Aquatics West 104 0 104
24 Santa Clara Swim Club West 85 48 37
25 Longhorn Aquatics West 81 63 18
26 Lakeside Swim Team East 77 64 13
27 Laker Swim East 75 0 75
28 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics East 72 72 0
29 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club West 70 70 0
30 Missoula Aquatic Club West 67 0 67
31 Fort Collins Area Swim Team West 65.5 0 65.5
32 Nitro Swimming West 62 62 0
33 Riptide West 60 0 60
34 Billings Aquatic Club West 59 59 0
35 Edina Swim Club West 56 56 0
36 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc East 55 0 55
37 Episcopal AmberJax East 51 51 0
38 Sooner Swim Club West 50 50 0
38 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics West 50 10 40
40 University Of Arkansas Swimmin West 48 0 48
41 Peak Swimming West 45 45 0
42 Katy Aquatic Team For Youth West 44 19 25
42 South Florida Aquatic Club East 44 0 44
44 Allegheny North Swim Club East 42 42 0
45 Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics East 41 11 30
46 Alamo Area Aquatic Association West 40 40 0
46 Metroplex Aquatics West 40 0 40
46 Houston Bridge Bats West 40 40 0
49 Unattached EA West 39 39 0
49 Eastern Iowa Swim Federation West 39 39 0
51 Ohio State Swim Club East 36 12 24
51 Riverside Aquatics Association West 36 24 12
53 Team Rebel Aquatics West 34 34 0
54 Rockwood Swim Club West 33.5 33.5 0
55 Racer X Aquatics East 33 22 11
56 Lexington Dolphins East 31 24 7
56 Star Aquatics East 31 31 0
56 Phoenix Swim Club West 31 31 0
59 Mission Viejo Nadadores West 30 23 7
60 Charger Aquatics West 29 29 0
61 King Aquatic Club West 28 28 0
61 Marlins of Raleigh East 28 0 28
63 North Coast Aquatics West 27 0 27
63 Premier Aquatics Club of Klein West 27 27 0
63 dROP Aquatics East 27 0 27
66 St Charles Swim Team West 26 26 0
67 The Dolphins Portland Swimming West 24 0 24
67 Mid East 24 0 24
69 St Croix Swim Club West 23 23 0
69 Beach Cities Swimming West 23 0 23
69 Club Wolverine East 23 0 23
72 Central Iowa Aquatics West 21 5 16
72 Pikes Peak Athletics West 21 0 21
72 Coastal Aquatic Club East 21 0 21
72 Western Hills Athletic Club West 21 0 21
76 Baylor Swim Club East 20 5 15
76 Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team East 20 17 3
76 Commonwealth Swimming East 20 0 20
79 Somerset Hills YMCA East 19.5 19.5 0
80 Fort Wayne Swim Team East 19 19 0
80 Univ of Denver Hilltoppers West 19 17 2
82 Rosemead Rapids West 18 18 0
82 Fox Valley Swim Team West 18 1 17
84 Foothills Swim Team West 16 16 0
84 Lake Oswego Swim Club West 16 0 16
86 Kamehameha Swim Club West 15 15 0
86 La Mirada Armada West 15 15 0
88 Tide Swimming East 14 0 14
88 Austin Swim Club West 14 12 2
88 North Florida Swimming, Inc. East 14 14 0
88 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics West 14 0 14
88 Tualatin Hills Swim Club West 14 0 14
93 Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg East 13 0 13
93 Hamilton Y Aquatic Club East 13 13 0
93 Dads Club Swim Team West 13 0 13
93 Gator Swim Club East 13 13 0
97 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic C West 12 12 0
97 Tigard Tualatin Swim Club West 12 12 0
99 Wichita Swim Club West 11 11 0
99 Empire KC Swim Club West 11 11 0
99 Buenaventura Swim Club West 11 0 11
99 Texas Ford Aquatics West 11 0 11
99 Lake Erie Silver Dolphins East 11 0 11
104 Aquabears East 10 10 0
105 Boise YMCA Swim Team West 9 0 9
105 Springfield YMCA Swim Team West 9 0 9
105 Hudsonville Eagles Aquatics Te East 9 0 9
105 Victor Swim Club East 9 0 9
109 Tiger Aquatics West 7 7 0
109 State College Area Y Aqualions East 7 7 0
111 East Coast Aquatic Team East 6.5 6.5 0
112 Poseidon Swimming Inc East 6 6 0
112 Hillsboro Swim Team West 6 6 0
112 Unattached East 6 6 0
112 Fox Valley Park District Ripti West 6 0 6
116 Rockwall Aquatic Center of Exc West 5 5 0
116 Snow Swimming East 5 5 0
116 Naval Academy Aquatic Club East 5 5 0
116 Colorado Springs Swim Team West 5 0 5
120 Bainbridge Island Swim Club West 4 4 0
120 Phoenix Swimming East 4 4 0
120 American Energy Swim Club West 4 4 0
120 PRO Swimming West 4 0 4
120 757 Swim East 4 0 4
125 Cincinnati Marlins East 3 3 0
125 West Coast Aquatics West 3 3 0
125 Swim GSA East 3 3 0
125 Bolles School Sharks East 3 3 0
125 Mansfield Aquatic Club West 3 3 0
125 YMCA Westside Silver Fins West 3 0 3
125 Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club East 3 0 3
132 Tidal Wave Swim Team East 2 2 0
132 Radnor Aquatic Club East 2 0 2
132 Coast Guard Blue Dolphins East 2 2 0
132 Badger Swim Club,Inc. East 2 2 0
132 SOCAL Aquatics Association West 2 2 0
132 Patriot Aquatic Club West 2 0 2
138 NYS Aquatics, Inc. East 1 1 0
138 North Carolina Aquatic Club East 1 1 0
138 North Penn Aquatic Club East 1 1 0
138 Mecklenburg Swim Association East 1 0 1
138 Condors Swim Club of Clarkstow East 1 0 1
138 Huntsville Swim Association East 1 0 1
144 Team Greenville East 0.5 0 0.5
144 Pleasanton Seahawks West 0.5 0 0.5
144 Lyons Aquatics West 0.5 0 0.5

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!