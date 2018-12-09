Nashville Aquatic Club, Mason Manta Rays Win Team Titles at Jrs East

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

The Mason Manta Rays from Mason, Ohio won the combined team title at 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East in Greensboro, North Carolina over the weekend. The boys defended their 2017 team title with 537 points while the girls finished 6th in the team standings with 161 points. The top three individual point-scorers in the boys’ meet were all Manta Rays: Jake Foster (80), Adam Chaney (69), and Carson Foster (60). Other scorers included Noah Young (19), Grady Wheeler (14), Tyler Babinec (13), Jacob McDonald (13), and Ansel Froass (5). On the girls’ side Cora Dupre led the way with 41 points; she was followed by Brynna Wolfe with 4. The girls also scored in the top-8 in the 200/400 medley relays and 200/800 free relays and 11th in the 400 free relay.

In the boys’ meet, Mason Manta Rays’ 537 points were followed by second-place SwimMAC Carolina’s 313.5 points and Dynamo Swim Club’s 287.5. Last December, the Mason Manta Rays claimed a narrow victory over SwimMAC Carolina for the team title, 346 to 327.5.

In the girls’ team standings, Nashville Aquatic Club won the 2018 title, avenging their 2017 second-place finish to SwimMAC Carolina (where they scored 440 points to SwimMAC’s 514). This year, Nashville earned top billing with 393 team points. They were led by Alex Walsh (73 points), Gretchen Walsh (71) and Ella Nelson (55).

Top 10 Team Standings

Note: teams must score both boys and girls points to rank in the combined team scoring.

Girls’ Top 10:

Nashville Aquatic Club 393 SwimMAC Carolina 340 Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club 286. 50 TAC Titans 277 Cardinal Aquatics 165 Mason Manta Rays 161 Carmel Swim Club 155. 50 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics 153 Dynamo Swim Club 146 Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics 137

Boys’ Top 10:

Mason Manta Rays 537 SwimMAC Carolina 313. 50 Dynamo Swim Club 287. 50 Enfinity Aquatic Club 231 SwimAtlanta 208 Dayton Raiders 186 Carmel Swim Club 185 Lakeside Swim Team 180 Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics 147 Gator Swim Club 106

Combined Top 10: