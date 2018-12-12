Horton, Campbell Sisters, Larkin Reveal Their Toughest Sets Ever

Ever wonder how they train down under? Gain some insight into how the Aussies do it, as stars such as Mitch Larkin, Mack Horton, Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell and recently-minted Short Course World Championships bronze medalist Alex Graham describe their toughest workouts.

Jack Cartwright, Shayna Jack, Ellie Coleand Tanya Huebner also reveal some of their most memorable, punishing practices that didn’t kill them, but made them stronger.

Sets such as 17 x 400s, a 4k IM for time and other nasty scenarios are thrown around as the elite athletes reminisce on practice sessions that made them puke, see stars in their eyes or just downright hate life for that moment in time.

But, they all survived, just as you will after your next grueling workout in the pool.

Video courtesy of Australian Dolphins Swim Team.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmers

—–

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Why

Why on earth would you want to do a set like this?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!