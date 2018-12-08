2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 4 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro, NC
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Four of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Girls’ 1650 Freestyle
- Lola Mull, Mid-Michigan Aquatics – 16:12.26
- Abigail McCullough, SwimAtlanta – 16:25.45
- Elizabeth Boeck, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 16:30.63
Boys’ 1650 Freestyle
- Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta – 14:51.54
- Arik Katz, Sarasota Tsunami – 15:01.92
- Jake Mitchell, Carmel Swim Club – 15:09.39
Girls’ 200 Backstroke
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 1:53.09
- Caitlin Brooks, Gator Swim Club- – 1:53.89
- Kathryn Ackerma, Michigan Lakeshore – 1:54.37
Boys’ 200 Backstroke
- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:41.20
- Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 1:43.84
- Noah Young, Mason Manta Rays – 1:44.34
Girls’ 100 Freestyle
- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 47.79
- Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 48.32
- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 48.81
Boys’ 100 Freestyle
- Jack Alexy, Somerset Hills Y – 43.44
- Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 43.67
- Kimani Gregory, Racer X Aquatics – 43.95
Girls’ 200 Breaststroke
- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 2:06.02
- Abby Arens, Marlins of Raleigh – 2:08.46
- Ella Nelson, Nashville Aquatic Club – 2:09.30
Boys’ 200 Breaststroke
- Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh Elite – 1:55.27
- Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:56.01
- Paul Degrado, Episcopal AmberJax – 1:57.55
Girls’ 200 Butterfly
- Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 1:55.67
- Grace Sheble, NOVA of Virginia – 1:56.25
- Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 1:56.69
Boys’ 200 Butterfly
- Jean-pierre Khouzam, Dayton Raiders – 1:44.41
- Sterling Crane, Episcopal AmberJax – 1:45.62
- Noah Henderson, Star Aquatics – 1:46.10
Girls’ 400 Freestyle Relay
- Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:18.63
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:19.56
- Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:20.59
Boys’ 400 Freestyle Relay
- Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 2:59.08
- Mason Manta Rays ‘B’ – 2:59.21
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:01.23
