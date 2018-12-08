2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 4 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Four of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Girls’ 1650 Freestyle

  1. Lola Mull, Mid-Michigan Aquatics – 16:12.26
  2. Abigail McCullough, SwimAtlanta – 16:25.45
  3. Elizabeth Boeck, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 16:30.63

Boys’ 1650 Freestyle

  1. Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta – 14:51.54
  2. Arik Katz, Sarasota Tsunami – 15:01.92
  3. Jake Mitchell, Carmel Swim Club – 15:09.39

Girls’ 200 Backstroke

  1. Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 1:53.09
  2. Caitlin Brooks, Gator Swim Club- – 1:53.89
  3. Kathryn Ackerma, Michigan Lakeshore – 1:54.37

Boys’ 200 Backstroke

  1. Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:41.20
  2. Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 1:43.84
  3. Noah Young, Mason Manta Rays – 1:44.34

Girls’ 100 Freestyle

  1. Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 47.79
  2. Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 48.32
  3. Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 48.81

Boys’ 100 Freestyle

  1. Jack Alexy, Somerset Hills Y – 43.44
  2. Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 43.67
  3. Kimani Gregory, Racer X Aquatics – 43.95

Girls’ 200 Breaststroke

  1. Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 2:06.02
  2. Abby Arens, Marlins of Raleigh – 2:08.46
  3. Ella Nelson, Nashville Aquatic Club – 2:09.30

Boys’ 200 Breaststroke

  1. Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh Elite – 1:55.27
  2. Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 1:56.01
  3. Paul Degrado, Episcopal AmberJax – 1:57.55

Girls’ 200 Butterfly

  1. Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 1:55.67
  2. Grace Sheble, NOVA of Virginia – 1:56.25
  3. Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 1:56.69

Boys’ 200 Butterfly

  1. Jean-pierre Khouzam, Dayton Raiders – 1:44.41
  2. Sterling Crane, Episcopal AmberJax – 1:45.62
  3. Noah Henderson, Star Aquatics – 1:46.10

Girls’ 400 Freestyle Relay

  1. Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:18.63
  2. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:19.56
  3. Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 3:20.59

 

Boys’ 400 Freestyle Relay

  1. Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 2:59.08
  2. Mason Manta Rays ‘B’ – 2:59.21
  3. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 3:01.23

 

