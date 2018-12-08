Gretchen Walsh Extends Lead as Fastest 15-Year Old 100y Freestyler

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – EAST

15-year old Nashville Aquatic Club swimmer Gretchen Walsh extended her status as the fastest 15-year old 100 yard freestyler in history on Saturday. She upgraded her 2nd-place finish from last season to a win this year in 47.79 (defending champ Kelly Pash took 4th this year).

Walsh’s previous best time was a 47.93 from the 2018 Southern Premier Meet in March. She now jumps to #2 all-time as a 15-16, behind only Simone Manuel‘s 47.73 done in 2013 at the NCSA Junior Nationals.

Comparative Splits:

Swimmer Meet Standing in 15-16 Age Group 1st 50 2nd 50 Total Time Gretchen Walsh 2018 Winter Jrs West #2 All-Time 23.05 24.74 47.79 Simone Manuel 2013 NCSA Jrs #1 All-Time 23.02 24.71 47.73

Walsh has gone best times in all of her individual events this week and now ranks in the top 5 in 15-16 age group history in 4 different short course yards events: