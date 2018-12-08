Gretchen Walsh Extends Lead as Fastest 15-Year Old 100y Freestyler

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – EAST
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
15-year old Nashville Aquatic Club swimmer Gretchen Walsh extended her status as the fastest 15-year old 100 yard freestyler in history on Saturday. She upgraded her 2nd-place finish from last season to a win this year in 47.79 (defending champ Kelly Pash took 4th this year).
Walsh’s previous best time was a 47.93 from the 2018 Southern Premier Meet in March. She now jumps to #2 all-time as a 15-16, behind only Simone Manuel‘s 47.73 done in 2013 at the NCSA Junior Nationals.
Comparative Splits:
|Swimmer
|Meet
|Standing in 15-16 Age Group
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|Total Time
|Gretchen Walsh
|2018 Winter Jrs West
|#2 All-Time
|23.05
|24.74
|47.79
|Simone Manuel
|2013 NCSA Jrs
|#1 All-Time
|23.02
|24.71
|47.73
Walsh has gone best times in all of her individual events this week and now ranks in the top 5 in 15-16 age group history in 4 different short course yards events:
- 50 free – 21.82, #1
- 100 free – 47.79, #2
- 100 back – 51.75, #7
- 100 fly – 52.23, #9
