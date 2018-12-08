2018 Speedo Winter Juniors- West: Day 4 Live Recap

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships- West

December 5-8, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin Texas

SCY (25y) Pool

The final day of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships- West will feature the finals of the 1650 free followed by the A, B, and C finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and the finals of the 4×100 free relay.

Gianluca Urlando looks to once again put a NAG under his name, this time in the 200 fly. Regan Smith is also looking to take another non-discipline meet record under her name in the 200 fly.

Katharine Berkoff is top seed tonight in the 200 back and the 100 free, looking to make a back-to-back double. Despite #3 seed in the 200 breast, Zoie Hartman is aiming for an IM/breaststroke sweep tonight. Also looking for double wins the boys’ side is Forrest Frazier (200 breast top seed) and Jack Armstrong (50 free top seed).

More top seeds for the evening include Ashley Strouse (1650 free), Luke Thornbrue (1650 free), Peter Larson (200 back), and Charity Pittard (200 Breast). In the 4×100 free relay, the girls of Brea Aquatics and boys of Tualatin Hills take the top seeds for the evening.

Girls 1650 Free

Meet Record: 15:56.39 12/13/2014 Gabrielle Kopenski, Texas Ford Aquatics

Kaitlynn Sims , Magnolia Aquatic Club, 15:57.34 Ashley Strouse , Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 16:01.20 Sarah DiMeco , Bellevue Club Swim Team, 16:09.74

Throughout the first 500, top seed Ashley Strouse and Kaitlynn Sims were swimming equidistant with each other, far from the rest of the field. Yet Sims started to slowly break away from Strouse going into the 1000 mark. Sims would go on to win the event with a 15:57.34, the only swimmer under 16 minutes. Her winning time is now #24 on the 17-18 all-time rankings.

Strouse placed second in a 16:01.20, which is now #12 on the 15-16 all-time rankings. Taking third place overall was Sarah DiMeco with a 16:09.74, good enough for #71 on the 17-18 rankings.

Boys 1650 Free

Meet Record: 14:37.71 12/9/2017 Michael Brinegar, Mission Viejo Nadadores

Noah Brune , Mission Viejo Nadadores, 15:07.52 Tyler Kopp , Katy Aquatic Team, 15:08.72 Jude Williams , Riverside Aquatics, 15:11.84

In the boys’ 1650 race, Tyler Kopp and Noah Brune were swimming an even race for the majority of the distance event just 3 lanes apart. Yet it was Brune who maintained his lead for first place was a 15:07.52. Kopp took second place by less than a second with a 15:08.72. Kopp’s time is now #25 on the all-time 15-16 rankings.

Taking third overall was Jude Williams with a 15:11.84, which is #31 on the 15-16 rankings as well.

Girls 200 Back- Finals

Meet Record: 1:50.59 12/14/2013 Clara Smiddy, AquaKids Sharks

It was a splashy battle between Katharine Berkoff and Isabelle Stadden. Both Berkoff and Stadden would finish under their personal bests and the 2013 meet record. Yet it was Berkoff who won the event and took another meet record under her name with a 1:50.16. That time is now #5 on the 17-18 all-time rankings.

Stadden took second right behind Berkoff in a 1:50.37, which is #2 on the 15-16 all-time rankings behind Regan Smith. Taking third place was 50 free champion Alexandra Crisera in a 1:54.84.

Boys 200 Back- Finals

Meet Record: 1:40.79 12/10/2011 Jacob Pebley, Corvallis Aquatics

Girls 100 Free- Finals

Meet Record: 46.29 12/13/2014 Abbey Weitzeil, Canyons Aquatic Club

Boys 100 Free- Finals

Meet Record: 41.23 12/12/2015 Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club

Girls 200 Breast- Finals

Meet Record: 2:07.44 12/9/2017 Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area Swim Club

Boys 200 Breast- Finals

Meet Record: 1:55.08 12/9/2017 Zane Backes, Team Rebel Aquatics

Girls 200 Fly- Finals

Meet Record: 1:54.37 12/13/2014 Ella Eastin, SOCAL Aquatics

Boys 200 Fly- Finals

Meet Record: 1:43.64 12/14/2013 Robert McHugh, Baylor Swim Club

Girls 4×100 Free Relay

Meet Record: 3:16.62 12/12/2015 SwimMAC Carolina (A Marsh, E Brown, C Lappin, J Merritt)

Boys 4×100 Free Relay