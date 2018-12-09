WATCH Regan Smith Go 1:51.24 in the 200 Fly to Break 15-16 NAG by 1.75

Watch 16-year-old Regan Smith of Riptide break Mary T. Meagher’s 1981 National Age Group Record for 15-16 girls in the 200 butterfly at 2018 Speedo Junior Championships – West in Austin, Texas. Meagher’s record of 1:52.99 had stood for 37 years, but Smith swam a blistering 1:51.24 to take a 1.75-second bite out of the old mark.

Smith’s not only set the 15-16 NAG, but she also downed the meet record of 1:54.37 set by Ella Eastin in 2014 and came within .20 of Eastin’s 17-18 NAG as well. In fact, Smith’s performance is the fastest 200 fly in the United States for all ages for the current swim year, and it ranks her #7 all-time behind:

Ella Eastin – 1:49.51 – 2018 Pac-12 Championships Elaine Breeden – 1:49.92 – 2009 Pac-12 Championships Kelsi Dahlia – 1:50.61 – 2016 NCAAs Katinka Hosszu – 1:51.02 – 2010 SCY Nationals Louise Hansson – 1:51.13 – 2018 Pac-12 Championships Kathleen Hersey – 1:51.18 – 2009 NCAAs Regan Smith – 1:51.24 – 2018 Speedo Winter Juniors – West

Smith’s best time prior to Saturday night’s final was 1:53.50 from Akron Sectionals in 2018. Take a look at how she has improved in 9 months: