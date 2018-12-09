2018 Winter Juniors – West: Day 4 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West
- December 5th-8th, 2018
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- SCY (25y) pool
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Four of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Girls’ 1650 Freestyle
- Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 15:57.34
- Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:01.20
- Sarah Dimeco, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 16:09.74
Boys’ 1650 Freestyle
- Noah Brune, Mission Viejo Nadadores – 15:07.52
- Tyler Kopp, Katy Aquatic Team – 15:08.72
- Jude Williams, Riverside Aquatics – 15:11.84
Girls’ 200 Backstroke
- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 1:50.16
- Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets Swim Team – 1:50.37
- Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities Swimming – 1:54.84
Boys’ 200 Backstroke
- Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 1:41.60
- Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 1:41.94
- Harrison Lierz, Unattached (CO) – 1:43.70
Girls’ 100 Freestyle
- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 49.21
- Gracie Felner, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 49.35
- Quinn Schaedler, Longhorn Aquatics – 49.49
Boys’ 100 Freestyle
- Jack Armstrong, Houston Bridge Bats – 43.35
- Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 43.57
- Matt King, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 43.62
Girls’ 200 Breaststroke
- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 2:07.52
- Gillian Davey, Central Iowa Aquatics – 2:10.52
- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 2:11.03
Boys’ 200 Breaststroke
- AJ Pouch, Team Rebel Aquatics – 1:55.04
- Forrest Frazier, Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation – 1:55.33
- Ethan Dang, King Aquatic Club – 1:55.58
Girls’ 200 Butterfly
- Regan Smith, Riptide – 1:51.24
- Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 1:54.42
- Lindsay Looney, Metroplex Aquatics – 1:56.20
Boys’ 200 Butterfly
- Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 1:40.91
- Bence Szabados, Chicago Wolfpack – 1:44.84
- Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:45.34
Girls’ 400 Freestyle Relay
- Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:18.53
- Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:18.77
- Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 3:20.35
Boys’ 400 Freestyle Relay
- Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:59.42
- Sierra Marlins Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:00.49
- Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:00.79
