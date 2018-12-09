2018 Winter Juniors – West: Day 4 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

  • December 5th-8th, 2018
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • SCY (25y) pool
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live Results

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Four of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Girls’ 1650 Freestyle

  1. Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 15:57.34
  2. Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:01.20
  3. Sarah Dimeco, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 16:09.74

Boys’ 1650 Freestyle

  1. Noah Brune, Mission Viejo Nadadores – 15:07.52
  2. Tyler Kopp, Katy Aquatic Team – 15:08.72
  3. Jude Williams, Riverside Aquatics – 15:11.84

Girls’ 200 Backstroke

  1. Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 1:50.16
  2. Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets Swim Team – 1:50.37
  3. Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities Swimming – 1:54.84

Boys’ 200 Backstroke

  1. Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 1:41.60
  2. Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 1:41.94
  3. Harrison Lierz, Unattached (CO) – 1:43.70

Girls’ 100 Freestyle

  1. Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 49.21
  2. Gracie Felner, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 49.35
  3. Quinn Schaedler, Longhorn Aquatics – 49.49

Boys’ 100 Freestyle

  1. Jack Armstrong, Houston Bridge Bats – 43.35
  2. Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 43.57
  3. Matt King, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 43.62

Girls’ 200 Breaststroke

  1. Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 2:07.52
  2. Gillian Davey, Central Iowa Aquatics – 2:10.52
  3. Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 2:11.03

Boys’ 200 Breaststroke

  1. AJ Pouch, Team Rebel Aquatics – 1:55.04
  2. Forrest Frazier, Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation – 1:55.33
  3. Ethan Dang, King Aquatic Club – 1:55.58

Girls’ 200 Butterfly

  1. Regan Smith, Riptide – 1:51.24
  2. Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 1:54.42
  3. Lindsay Looney, Metroplex Aquatics – 1:56.20

Boys’ 200 Butterfly

  1. Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 1:40.91
  2. Bence Szabados, Chicago Wolfpack – 1:44.84
  3. Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:45.34

Girls’ 400 Freestyle Relay

  1. Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:18.53
  2. Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:18.77
  3. Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 3:20.35

Boys’ 400 Freestyle Relay

  1. Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:59.42
  2. Sierra Marlins Swim Team ‘A’ – 3:00.49
  3. Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 3:00.79

 

 

 

 

 

