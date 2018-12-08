2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Day four finals are kicking off an hour early tonight due to inclement weather this weekend in Greensboro. Additionally, the 4×100 free relays were held this morning at the conclusion of prelims.

GIRLS 1650 FREE – TIMED FINAL

Meet record: 15:56.39 12/13/2014 Gabrielle Kopenski, Texas Ford Aquatics

Top 3

BOYS 1650 FREE – TIMED FINAL

Meet record:14:37.71 12/9/2017 Michael Brinegar, Mission Viejo

Top 3

GIRLS 200 BACK – FINALS

Meet record: 1:50.59 12/14/2013 Clara Smiddy, AquaKids Sharks

Top 3

BOYS 200 BACK – FINALS

Meet record: 1:40.79 12/10/2011 Jacob Pebley, Corvallis Aquatics

Top 3

GIRLS 100 FREE – FINALS

Meet record: 46.29 12/13/2014 Abbigail Weitzeil, Canyons Aquatic Club

Top 3

BOYS 100 FREE – FINALS

Meet record: 41.23 12/12/2015 Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club

Top 3

GIRLS 200 BREAST – FINALS

Meet record: 2:07.44 12/9/2017 Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins

Top 3

BOYS 200 BREAST – FINALS

Meet record: 1:52.37 12/10/2016 Reece Whitley, Penn Charter AC

Top 3

GIRLS 200 FLY – FINALS

Meet record: 1:53.49 12/9/2017 Olivia Carter, Enfinity Aquatics

Top 3

BOYS 200 FLY – FINALS

Meet record: 1:43.64 12/14/2013 Robert McHugh, Baylor Swim Club

Top 3

GIRLS 400 FREE RELAY – FINALS

Meet record: 3:16.62 12/12/2015 SwimMAC Carolina

Top 3

Nashville Aquatic Club – 3:18.63 SwimMAC – 3:19.56 Chelsea Piers – 3:20.59

The same three teams to podium last night in the 200 free relay were again in the top three, but it was Nashville who snagged the win and Chelsea Piers who settled for bronze with SwimMAC sandwiched in the middle.

Gretchen Walsh was 47.95 on the anchor leg, and sister Alex Walsh was 48.91 leading off. SwimMAC had 49 splits from Olwyn Bartis, Maddy Flickinger, and Elizabeth Sowards, while Maxine Parker and Kate Douglass split 49’s for CPAC.

BOYS 400 FREE RELAY– FINALS

Meet record: 2:55.89 12/8/2012 Bolles School Sharks

Top 3

Dynamo Swim Club – 2:59.08 Mason Manta Rays – 2:59.21 SwimMAC – 3:01.23

In a very tight race with a thrilling finish, Mason Manta Rays’ Adam Chaney came up just short of Dynamo anchor Cam Auerbach, as the latter outsplit the former, 44.19 to 44.48.

Carson Foster was 44.35 leading off for Mason, as he was the fastest lead-off and the only lead-off under 45 seconds.