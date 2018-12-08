Claire Curzan Jumps to #4 in 200 Back; Drops 17 Seconds in 14 Months

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

While a snowmageddon may be bearing on Greensboro, before the swimmers race to get out of dodge on Saturday evening, they’re heating up the water inside the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Claire Curzan jumped to 4th all-time in the 200 yard backstroker for 13-14 girls with a 1:53.09. Her previous best time was a 1:55.61 done less than a month ago.

What’s most incredible about the swim is that Curzan swam her first official 200 yard back only 13 months ago in 2:10.65, and in that short time period she’s improved by a whopping 17 seconds to become one of the best in history in the age group. She’s dropped 3 seconds in the 100 back over the same period.

Earlier in the meet, Curzan won the 100 fly in 51.92 (beating Douglass by .03), placed 3rd in the 50 free in 22.06, 6th in the 100 back in 52.77, and 16th in the 100 free in 51.09.

Top 5 All-Time, 13-14 Girls’ 200 Yard Backstroke: