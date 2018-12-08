Northeastern Tops New Hampshire 175-119 to Move to 4-2

New Hampshire at Northeastern

Dec. 8, 2018

Results

Northeastern def. UNH 176-119

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

BOSTON — The Northeastern swimming and diving team adds another to their win column after a dominating performance over New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies finished the day with a 175-119 win over the Wildcats.

UNH was able to take an early lead after the first event, but it was one the Howlin’ Huskies soon took back and never released.

The Huskies’ A and B teams took first and second place, respectively in the 200Y medley relay, giving NU a 15-6 lead in after the first two events of the meet.

Carly Schnabel (10:16.66) and Sarah Schlesinger (10:56.40) recorded season-best times in the 1000Y freestyle, and earned a combined 10 more points to add to the Huskies’ total.

Schnabel and Matilda Weiler contributed to their team’s success by swimming the 50Y freestyle for the first time this season. Schnabel placed first in her inaugural race with a time of 23.98 while Weiler took fourth with 25.55.

A one, two, three finish in the 1M dive by Sabrina Chan (236.18), Elly Morrison (223.80) and Mackenzie Hagist (222.30) added another 16 points to the Huskies’ lead and gave Hagist a season high performance.

Up Next:

The Huskies head to Coral Springs, Fla. for their annual winter training and will compete at the FUN Invite on Dec. 20.

Courtesy: New Hampshire Athletics

BOSTON – Junior Corinne Carbone (Medway, Mass.) won two events for the Wildcats, but the University of New Hampshire swimming and diving team fell to Northeastern, 176-119, on Saturday afternoon.

UP NEXT: The Wildcats will return to action when they host Binghamton on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 1:00 p.m.

MEET INFO:

Score: Northeastern 176, New Hampshire 119

Location: Boston, Mass. (Barletta Natatorium)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 8

Records: UNH 2-2; Northeastern 4-2

HOW IT HAPPENED