2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 2 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Girls’ 500 Freestyle

  1. Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club, 4:42.45
  2. Ellie Marquardt, Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg, 4:43.76
  3. Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club, 4:44.78

Boys’ 500 Freestyle

  1. Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta, 4:14.61
  2. Jack Walker, SwimMAC Carolina, 4:15.02
  3. Julian Hill, Gator Swim Club, 4:18.80

Girls’ 200 Individual Medley

  1. Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 1:53.69
  2. Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club, 1:56.09
  3. Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim, 1:56.13

Boys’ 200 Individual Medley

  1. Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 1:42.54
  2. Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 1:44.57
  3. Zach Hils, Lexington Dolphins, 1:46.03

Girls’ 50 Freestyle

  1. Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 21.82
  2. Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers, 21.95
  3. Claire Curzan, TAC Titans, 22.06

Boys’ 50 Freestyle

  1. Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays, 19.87
  2. Noah Henderson, Star Aquatics, 19.90
  3. David Curtiss, Hamilton Y Aquatic Club, 19.96

Girls’ 400 Medley Relay

  1. Nashville Aquatic Club, 3:36.23
  2. TAC Titans, 3:38.47
  3. SwimMAC Carolina, 3:39.57

Boys’ 400 Medley Relay

  1. Mason Manta Rays, 3:11.11
  2. Dynamo Swim Club, 3:16.69
  3. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, 3:16.77

 

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!