2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 2 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro, NC
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Girls’ 500 Freestyle
- Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club, 4:42.45
- Ellie Marquardt, Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg, 4:43.76
- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club, 4:44.78
Boys’ 500 Freestyle
- Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta, 4:14.61
- Jack Walker, SwimMAC Carolina, 4:15.02
- Julian Hill, Gator Swim Club, 4:18.80
Girls’ 200 Individual Medley
- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 1:53.69
- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club, 1:56.09
- Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim, 1:56.13
Boys’ 200 Individual Medley
- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 1:42.54
- Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 1:44.57
- Zach Hils, Lexington Dolphins, 1:46.03
Girls’ 50 Freestyle
- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 21.82
- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers, 21.95
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans, 22.06
Boys’ 50 Freestyle
- Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays, 19.87
- Noah Henderson, Star Aquatics, 19.90
- David Curtiss, Hamilton Y Aquatic Club, 19.96
Girls’ 400 Medley Relay
- Nashville Aquatic Club, 3:36.23
- TAC Titans, 3:38.47
- SwimMAC Carolina, 3:39.57
Boys’ 400 Medley Relay
- Mason Manta Rays, 3:11.11
- Dynamo Swim Club, 3:16.69
- Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, 3:16.77
