Hayes, King, and Dalmacio Put Up Historic Age Group Times

During the day 2 finals session of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships- West, three talented age group swimmers cracked remarkable all-time rankings for their respective age groups.

First swimmer to achieve this is 13-year-old phenom Leah Hayes of Fox Valley Park. In the prelims of the girls 200 IM, Hayes put up an impressive 2:01.01 to put her at #38 for the 13-14 all-time rankings. Yet later that evening, Hayes dropped nearly two and a half seconds and won the B-final with a 1:58.58. That new time puts Hayes at #8 on the all-time rankings.

U.S. 13-14 ALL-TIME RANKINGS – Girls 200 IM

    1. Alex Walsh- 1:56.20 (2015)
    2. Regan Smith- 1:56.69 (2016)
    3. Charlotte Hook- 1:57.72 (2018)
    4. Missy Franklin- 1:57.70 (2010)
    5. Katie Hoff- 1:57.76 (2004)
    6. Brooke Zettel- 1:58.31 (2018)
    7. Justina Kozan- 1:58.57 (2018)
    8. Leah Hayes– 1:58.58 (2018)
    9. Allie Szekely- 1:58.67 (2013)
    10. Meghan Small- 1:58.85 (2013)

Later on in the meet, Matt King of Bellevue Club Swim Team went a monster PR in the 50 free to move him up into the top times for the 15-16 all-time rankings. Earlier in the prelims, King swam a 20.31 to put him in a 4-way tie for #50 all-time. Later that evening, King put up a remarkable swim and dropped 0.36 seconds off his morning swim to go a 19.95, just breaking 20 seconds. That time bumped King up 39 spots to #11 all-time. His mark is just 0.01 off of cracking the top 10, with Dylan Carter’s 19.94 currently sitting at #10.

The final new top-10 time of the meet went to 14-year-old Ronald Dalmacio of Rose Bowl Aquatics. Leading off the B-relay, Dalmacio, who also holds the 11-12 NAG in the same event, popped a 48.74 100 back lead-off This time put Dalmacio from #23 all the way to #4 on the 13-14 all-time rankings, putting the 13-14 NAG within Dalmacio’s reach.

U.S. 13-14 ALL-TIME RANKINGS – Boys 100 Back

    1. Michael Andrew- 47.83 (2014)
    2. Luca Urlando- 48.71 (2017)
    3. Thomas Anderson- 48.73 (2013)
    4. Ronald Dalmacio– 48.74 (2018)
    5. Benjamin Ho- 48.93 (2013)

With Dalmacio scheduled to race the 100 back for day 3, could he continue his momentum and take the #1 spot again in the 100 back?

