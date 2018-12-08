Top 8 Combined Finishers: Day 3 of 2018 Winter Juniors East/West

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheets: East / West
- Live Results: East / West
With USA Swimming’s winter junior championships split between two locations, we’ll be putting together nightly lists of the top 8 finishers in each event overall, combining results from the two meets.
Note: These lists include finals times only.
Day 3
Girls’ 400 Individual Medley
- Grace Sheble, NOVA of Virginia – 4:06.35
- Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan Lakeshore – 4:07.79
- Isabel Gormley, Asphalt Green – 4:08.80
- Ella Nelson, Nashville Aquatic Club – 4:10.10
- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 4:10.44
- Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 4:11.00
- Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 4:11.13
- Lindsay Looney, Metroplex Aquatics – 4:11.27
Boys’ 400 Individual Medley
- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 3:40.86
- Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 3:43.64
- Owen Conley, Dayton Raiders – 3:46.25
- Kevin Vargas, La Mirada Armada – 3:47.52
- Jack Hoagland, Charger Aquatics – 3:49.30
- Zachary Tan, Phoenix Swim Club – 3:49.62
- Will Goodwin, DU Hilltoppers – 3:49.74
- Rick Mihm, Allegheny North – 3:50.59
Girls’ 100 Butterfly
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 51.92
- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 51.95
- Gabi Albiero, Cardinal Aquatics – 51.97
- Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 52.11
- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 52.23
- Emma Sticklen, Katy Aquatics Tea – 52.29
- Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 52.45
- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 52.68
Boys’ 100 Butterfly
- Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 45.62
- Ethan Hu, Peak Swimming – 46.25
- Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club – 46.96
- Sterling Crane Episcopal AmberJax – 47.22
- Jean-pierre Khouzam Dayton Raiders – 47.26
- Bence Szabados, Chicago Wolfpack – 47.35
- Connor Lee, Rosemead Rapids – 47.42
- Max Edwards Enfinity Aquatic Club – 47.47
Girls’ 200 Freestyle
- Regan Smith, Riptide – 1:43.27
- Cora Dupre, Mason Manta Rays – 1:45.27
- Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 1:45.75
- Ayla Spitz, Irvine Novaquatics – 1:45.87
- Quinn Schaedler, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:45.91
- Ella Ristic, Irvine Novaquatics – 1:46.13
- Maxine Parker, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 1:46.21
- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club – 1:46.21
Boys’ 200 Freestyle
- John Walker, SwimMAC Carolina – 1:34.16
- Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:34.67
- Julian Hill, Gator Swim Club- – 1:35.14
- Michael Petrides, Kamehameha Swim Club – 1:35.21
- Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 1:35.36
- Jack Wright, Allegheny North – 1:35.43
- Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta – 1:35.64
- Colby Mefford, Sierra Marlins – 1:36.06
Girls’ 100 Breaststroke
- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club 58.94
- Kaitlyn Dobler, The Dolphins 59.25
- Taylor Steele, Coastal Aquatic 1:00.54
- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area 1:00.74
- Sophia Zhang, Asphalt Green 1:00.83
- Janessa Mathews, Ohio State Swim 1:00.90
- Ellie Jew, Lake Oswego Swim 1:00.99
- Zoe Skirboll, Racer X Aquatics 1:01.04
Boys’ 100 Breaststroke
- Forrest Frazier, Eastern Iowa Swim Federation – 52.51
- Will Myhre, St Charles Swim Club – 52.59
- Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh Elite – 52.89
- Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 53.20
- AJ Pouch, Team Rebel Aquatics – 53.63
- Ethan Dang, King Aquatic Club – 53.96
- Paul Degrado, Episcopal AmberJax – 54.06
- Daniel Worth, Empire KC Swim Club – 54.67
Girls’ 100 Backstroke
- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 50.72
- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 50.88
- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 51.75
- Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets Swim Team – 51.96
- Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 52.19
- Ellie Waldrep, Baylor Swim Club – 52.66
- Caitlin Brooks, Gator Swim Club – 52.70
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 77
Boys’ 100 Backstroke
- Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 45.66
- Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 47.26
- Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 47.41
- Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club – 47.46
- Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 47.49
- Harrison Lierz, Unattached (CO) – 47.57
- Jacob Eismann, Ohio State Swim Club – 47.71
- Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 47.90
Girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay
- Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:29.04
- Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:30.25
- Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ – 1:31.16
- Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 1:31.36
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 1:31.47
- Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ – 1:31.65
- Cardinal Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:31.99
- University of Arkansas ‘A’ – 1:32.04
Boys’ 200 Freestyle Relay
- Mason Manta Rays ‘A’ – 1:19.98
- Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 1:21.93
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 1:22.00
- Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 1:22.14
- SwimAtlanta ‘A’ – 1:22.22
- Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:22.27
- Sierra Marlins ‘A’ – 1:22.34
- Alamo Area Aquatics Association ‘A’ – 1:22.45
Lindsay Looney was 4:11 at finals not 4:15