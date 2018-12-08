Top 8 Combined Finishers: Day 3 of 2018 Winter Juniors East/West

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships

  • December 5-8, 2018
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Psych Sheets: East / West
  • Live Results: East / West

With USA Swimming’s winter junior championships split between two locations, we’ll be putting together nightly lists of the top 8 finishers in each event overall, combining results from the two meets.

Note: These lists include finals times only.

Day 3

Girls’ 400 Individual Medley

  1. Grace Sheble, NOVA of Virginia – 4:06.35
  2. Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan Lakeshore – 4:07.79
  3. Isabel Gormley, Asphalt Green – 4:08.80
  4. Ella Nelson, Nashville Aquatic Club – 4:10.10
  5. Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club – 4:10.44
  6. Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 4:11.00
  7. Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 4:11.13
  8. Lindsay Looney, Metroplex Aquatics – 4:11.27

Boys’ 400 Individual Medley

  1. Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 3:40.86
  2. Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 3:43.64
  3. Owen Conley, Dayton Raiders – 3:46.25
  4. Kevin Vargas, La Mirada Armada – 3:47.52
  5. Jack Hoagland, Charger Aquatics – 3:49.30
  6. Zachary Tan, Phoenix Swim Club – 3:49.62
  7. Will Goodwin, DU Hilltoppers – 3:49.74
  8. Rick Mihm, Allegheny North – 3:50.59

Girls’ 100 Butterfly

  1. Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 51.92
  2. Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 51.95
  3. Gabi Albiero, Cardinal Aquatics – 51.97
  4. Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 52.11
  5. Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 52.23
  6. Emma Sticklen, Katy Aquatics Tea – 52.29
  7. Lillie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 52.45
  8. Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area – 52.68

Boys’ 100 Butterfly

  1. Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 45.62
  2. Ethan Hu, Peak Swimming – 46.25
  3. Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club – 46.96
  4. Sterling Crane Episcopal AmberJax – 47.22
  5. Jean-pierre Khouzam Dayton Raiders – 47.26
  6. Bence Szabados, Chicago Wolfpack – 47.35
  7. Connor Lee, Rosemead Rapids – 47.42
  8. Max Edwards Enfinity Aquatic Club – 47.47

Girls’ 200 Freestyle

  1. Regan Smith, Riptide – 1:43.27
  2. Cora Dupre, Mason Manta Rays – 1:45.27
  3. Mary Smutny, South Florida Aquatic Club – 1:45.75
  4. Ayla Spitz, Irvine Novaquatics – 1:45.87
  5. Quinn Schaedler, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:45.91
  6. Ella Ristic, Irvine Novaquatics – 1:46.13
  7. Maxine Parker, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 1:46.21
  8. Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club – 1:46.21

Boys’ 200 Freestyle

  1. John Walker, SwimMAC Carolina – 1:34.16
  2. Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:34.67
  3. Julian Hill, Gator Swim Club- – 1:35.14
  4. Michael Petrides, Kamehameha Swim Club – 1:35.21
  5. Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 1:35.36
  6. Jack Wright, Allegheny North – 1:35.43
  7. Jake Magahey, SwimAtlanta – 1:35.64
  8. Colby Mefford, Sierra Marlins – 1:36.06

Girls’ 100 Breaststroke

  1. Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club 58.94
  2. Kaitlyn Dobler, The Dolphins 59.25
  3. Taylor Steele, Coastal Aquatic 1:00.54
  4. Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area 1:00.74
  5. Sophia Zhang, Asphalt Green 1:00.83
  6. Janessa Mathews, Ohio State Swim 1:00.90
  7. Ellie Jew, Lake Oswego Swim 1:00.99
  8. Zoe Skirboll, Racer X Aquatics 1:01.04

Boys’ 100 Breaststroke

  1. Forrest Frazier, Eastern Iowa Swim Federation – 52.51
  2. Will Myhre, St Charles Swim Club – 52.59
  3. Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh Elite – 52.89
  4. Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays – 53.20
  5. AJ Pouch, Team Rebel Aquatics – 53.63
  6. Ethan Dang, King Aquatic Club – 53.96
  7. Paul Degrado, Episcopal AmberJax – 54.06
  8. Daniel Worth, Empire KC Swim Club – 54.67

Girls’ 100 Backstroke

  1. Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club – 50.72
  2. Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 50.88
  3. Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 51.75
  4. Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets Swim Team – 51.96
  5. Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – 52.19
  6. Ellie Waldrep, Baylor Swim Club – 52.66
  7. Caitlin Brooks, Gator Swim Club – 52.70
  8. Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 77

Boys’ 100 Backstroke

  1. Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming – 45.66
  2. Adam Chaney, Mason Manta Rays – 47.26
  3. Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 47.41
  4. Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club – 47.46
  5. Ethan Harder, Billings Aquatic Club – 47.49
  6. Harrison Lierz, Unattached (CO) – 47.57
  7. Jacob Eismann, Ohio State Swim Club – 47.71
  8. Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club – 47.90

Girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay

  1. Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:29.04
  2. Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – 1:30.25
  3. Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ – 1:31.16
  4. Crow Canyon Country Club ‘A’ – 1:31.36
  5. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 1:31.47
  6. Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ – 1:31.65
  7. Cardinal Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:31.99
  8. University of Arkansas ‘A’ – 1:32.04

Boys’ 200 Freestyle Relay

  1. Mason Manta Rays ‘A’ – 1:19.98
  2. Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – 1:21.93
  3. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – 1:22.00
  4. Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ – 1:22.14
  5. SwimAtlanta ‘A’ – 1:22.22
  6. Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:22.27
  7. Sierra Marlins ‘A’ – 1:22.34
  8. Alamo Area Aquatics Association ‘A’ – 1:22.45

 

 

 

 

