Gianluca Urlando Adds NAG Record in 100 Back to Resume

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS- WEST

  • December 5-8, 2018
  • Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin Texas
  • SCY (25y) Pool
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live Results

Almost exactly an hour after breaking the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 100 fly, 16-year old Gianluca Urlando of DART Swimming in California broke a 2nd National Age Group Record: this one coming in the 100 yard backstroke. He swam a 45.66 in Friday’s final, which broke the old record of 45.93 set by Destin Lasco earlier this year. Lasco has since aged up and is now 17.

Comparative Splits:

  • Lasco – 22.61/23.32 = 45.93
  • Urlando – 22.15/23.51 = 45.66

In the process, Urlando became just the 27th swimmer, at any age, to go sub-46 in both the 100 yard fly and 100 yard back.

Urlando now has wins in the 100 fly (45.62), 100 back (45.66), 200 IM (1:42.99). His remaining individual races are entries in the 200 back and 200 fly on Saturday.

