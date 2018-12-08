Gianluca Urlando Re-Breaks 100 Fly National Age Group Record in Finals

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS- WEST

  • December 5-8, 2018
  • Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin Texas
  • SCY (25y) Pool
  • Live Results

16-year old Gianluca Urlando has re-broken his own National Age Group Record in the 100 yard fly, swimming a 45.62 in the final on Friday at the Winter Junior – West Championships. That undercut his own record of 54.97 from prelims, which in turn undercut the old record of 46.23 done by Michael Andrew.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time
Urlando 2018 WJr West Finals 21.42 24.20 45.62
Urlando 2018 WJr West Prelims 21.51 24.46 45.97
Andrew 2016 WJr West Finals 21.30 24.93 46.23

Not surprisingly, Urlando, the 200 meter specialist, closes his 100 fly like a rocket. Only one other swimmer in Friday’s final, for example, was even sub-25 on the last 50 yards – and that was Ethan Hu in 24.54.

Speaking of Hu, between Urlando, Hu (16), and 3rd-place finisher Aiden Hayes (15), the top 3 finishers were all 15-16s. Urlando moves to #1 all-time in the age group with his time; Hu’s 46.25 takes him to a tie-for-3rd all-time with Camden Murphy; and Hayes’ 46.96 moves him to 7th all-time in the age group. Hayes continues his status as the fastest 15-year old in the history of this event as well.

All-Time Top 10, Boys’ 15-16 100 Yard Fly

  1. Gianluca Urlando, 45.62, 2018
  2. Michael Andrew, 46.23, 2019
  3. (TIE) Camden Murphy (2015)/Ethan Hu (2018), 46.25
  5. Ryan Hoffer, 46.42, 2014
  6. Brendan Burns, 46.61, 2018
  7. Aiden Hayes, 46.96, 2018
  8. Alex Valente, 46.99, 2014
  9. Milorad Cavic, 47.10, 2001
  10. MJ Mao, 47.13, 2016

 

Swimdog87

Ok don’t get me wrong it real fast but Is he the text fast yards kid that doesn’t transfer over to the big pool!

Vote Up0-19Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Swimguy

It did this past summer for him if you paid any attention to what went on at Nationals and then Jr. Pan Pacs

Vote Up12-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Hswimmer

Lol he got third at nationals in 200 fly this summer…

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Pvdh

1:55.21 LCM 200 fly….AT 16

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Dudeman

How many people are gonna say this same thing? He’s already swam well in LCM

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Joe

3/10

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Zanna

Also just broke the NAG in the 100 back?

Vote Up11-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
SVIRD

Really impressive swims. He might be a 2020 threat given his fast rate of improvement.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com.

Read More »

