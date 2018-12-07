2018 Speedo Winter Juniors- West: Day 3 Live Recap

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships- West

December 5-8, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin Texas

SCY (25y) Pool

Psych Sheet

Live Results

Friday Finals Heat Sheet

Day 3 of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West will feature the A, B, and C finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and timed finals of the 4×50 free relays.

While there is a storm watch over in the East competition, tonight’s West competition will feature a record watch throughout the entire finals session. Headlining this evening are Luca Urlando (100 fly and 100 back), Regan Smith (200 free), Katharine Berkoff (100 back), and Ronald Dalmacio (100 back), who all have meet records and/or NAGs within reach.

Also taking top seeds tonight are Kaitlynn Sims (400 IM), Will Goodwin (400 IM), Lillie Nordmann (100 fly), Peter Larson (200 Free), Zoie Hartman (100 Breast), and Forrest Frazier (100 Breast). Into the free relays, the Brea Aquatics girls and the Tualatin Hills boys take the top seeds (based off 4×100 relay times).

Girls 400 IM- Finals

Meet Record: 4:05.25 12/13/2013 Ella Eastin, SOCAL Aquatics

Boys 400 IM- Finals

Meet Record: 3:44.26 12/13/2013 Curtis Ogren, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics

Girls 100 Fly- Finals

Meet Record: 51.73 12/9/2016 Regan Smith, Riptide

Boys 100 Fly- Finals

Meet Record: 45.46 12/11/2015 Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club

Girls 200 Free- Finals

Meet Record: 1:44.46 12/11/2015 Katie Drabot, Ozaukee Aquatics

Boys 200 Free- Finals

Meet Record: 1:33.67 12/13/2013 Dylan Carter, Unattached-Trojan Aquatic Club

Girls 100 Breast- Finals

Meet Record: 58.98 12/8/2017 Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area Aquatic Club

Boys 100 Breast- Finals

Meet Record: 52.21 12/11/2015 Michael Andrew, Indie Swimming

Girls 100 Back- Finals

Meet Record: 50.83 12/7/2018 Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatics

Boys 100 Back- Finals

Meet Record: 45.48 12/11/2015 Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club

Girls 4×50 Free Relay

Meet Record: 1:30.09 12/11/2015 SwimMac Carolina (A Marsh, C Lappin, J Merritt, E Brown)

Boys 4×50 Free Relay