2018 Speedo Winter Juniors- West: Day 3 Live Recap

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships- West
- December 5-8, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin Texas
- SCY (25y) Pool
Day 3 of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West will feature the A, B, and C finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and timed finals of the 4×50 free relays.
While there is a storm watch over in the East competition, tonight’s West competition will feature a record watch throughout the entire finals session. Headlining this evening are Luca Urlando (100 fly and 100 back), Regan Smith (200 free), Katharine Berkoff (100 back), and Ronald Dalmacio (100 back), who all have meet records and/or NAGs within reach.
Also taking top seeds tonight are Kaitlynn Sims (400 IM), Will Goodwin (400 IM), Lillie Nordmann (100 fly), Peter Larson (200 Free), Zoie Hartman (100 Breast), and Forrest Frazier (100 Breast). Into the free relays, the Brea Aquatics girls and the Tualatin Hills boys take the top seeds (based off 4×100 relay times).
Girls 400 IM- Finals
- Meet Record: 4:05.25 12/13/2013 Ella Eastin, SOCAL Aquatics
Boys 400 IM- Finals
- Meet Record: 3:44.26 12/13/2013 Curtis Ogren, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
Girls 100 Fly- Finals
- Meet Record: 51.73 12/9/2016 Regan Smith, Riptide
Boys 100 Fly- Finals
- Meet Record: 45.46 12/11/2015 Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club
Girls 200 Free- Finals
- Meet Record: 1:44.46 12/11/2015 Katie Drabot, Ozaukee Aquatics
Boys 200 Free- Finals
- Meet Record: 1:33.67 12/13/2013 Dylan Carter, Unattached-Trojan Aquatic Club
Girls 100 Breast- Finals
- Meet Record: 58.98 12/8/2017 Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area Aquatic Club
Boys 100 Breast- Finals
- Meet Record: 52.21 12/11/2015 Michael Andrew, Indie Swimming
Girls 100 Back- Finals
- Meet Record: 50.83 12/7/2018 Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatics
Boys 100 Back- Finals
- Meet Record: 45.48 12/11/2015 Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club
Girls 4×50 Free Relay
- Meet Record: 1:30.09 12/11/2015 SwimMac Carolina (A Marsh, C Lappin, J Merritt, E Brown)
Boys 4×50 Free Relay
- Meet Record: 1:19.03 12/6/2012 Bolles School Sharks (C Dressel, S Condorelli, E Goossen, J Schooling)
