Luca Urlando Becomes Youngest Swimmer Sub-46 in 100 Fly, Sets NAG

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS- WEST

December 5-8, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin Texas

SCY (25y) Pool

Luca Urlando continues to have the most successful year of his young career, this morning unleashing a 45.97 in the 100 fly to break the 15-16 National Age Group record.

Urlando, who holds the 15-16 NAG record in the 100 fly in long course at 52.48 from this summer, now holds both 100 fly NAG records (in short and long course). This is also Urlando’s first short course NAG.

His time of 45.97 easily clears the old mark, a 46.23 from former age group phenom Michael Andrew. In terms of SCY 15-16 NAG records, Andrew still holds the 50 free (19.24), 100 breast (51.75), and 200 IM (1:42.77), though Urlando was about two tenths off of that 200 IM mark last night.

Urlando took things out in a 21.51, coming home in 24.46 for his 45.97, which is a best time by over seven tenths. His old best, a 46.70, ranked him 6th in the 15-16 historical rankings. Additionally, this looks to be the first sub-46.0 performance from anyone, ever, aged 16 or younger. If you go up to age 17 in a times search on USA Swimming’s database, you have Ryan Hoffer at 45.46 and Caeleb Dressel at 45.89 from when they were in high school. In the 17-18 rankings, Urlando would be tied for 10th all-time.

Urlando swam the 200 IM and 50 free last night, swimming faster in finals in both events.