Prosecutors: Swim Coach Absent When HS Swimmer Drowned

Prosecutors in a criminal negligence trial against a former swim coach say the coach disappeared from video surveillance cameras for nearly 10 minutes on the day a 13-year-old swimmer drowned in Southlake, Texas.

Tracey Anne Boyd is on trial for abandonment and endangering a child by criminal negligence. The former North Texas Nadadores coach was coaching a morning practice on June 20th when 13-year-old swimmer Elise Cerami was found floating in the pool, unconscious. Cerami was rushed to the hospital but later declared dead.

Local newspaper the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the criminal case against Boyd began this week, with prosecutors saying video evidence showed a period of nearly 10 minutes in which Boyd did not appear before returning with a cup of coffee. Prosecutors say the evidence will show that Boyd failed to watch all the swimmers in the pool or ensure that the swimmers were supervised.

Boyd’s defense attorney told the jury that Boyd was walking around on deck and speaking to other coaches at the time, calling the evidence “very poor investigation by law enforcement,” per the Star-Telegram.