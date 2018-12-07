Storms Push Saturday Finals at Jr Champs – East Up to 4PM ET Start

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

With adverse weather conditions coming into play this weekend in North Carolina, USA Swimming has announced a time change and a few other alterations for tomorrow’s program at the 2018 Speedo Winter Jr Champs – East.

Greensboro is going to get hit with some cold temperatures, sleet, and snow this weekend. Weather Underground is currently predicting 1-3 inches of snowfall for Saturday evening, with a more worrisome 8-12 inches expected throughout Sunday. With temperatures predicted to hover in the high 20’s and low 30’s, there will likely be a mess of ice, sleet, slush, and rain that would make for terrible travel and transit conditions, thus USA Swimming making an effort to allow people to make their travel back home easier and earlier before potential precipitation.

According to the USA Swimming website, expect the following changes:

UPDATES TO SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8th