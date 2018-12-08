CPAC Girls Take Down SwimMAC Meet, NAG Records in 200 Free Relay

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club girls took down the 15-18 National Age Group and meet records on the third night of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, taking the old record by over a second.

Bridget Semenuk, Sophia Moore, Maxine Parker, and Kate Douglass combined for a time of 1:29.04, easily clearing the old mark of 1:30.09 set by SwimMac in 2015, which established both the 15-18 and 17-18 national age group records.

It was pretty evident that the record could be in danger after CPAC had three of the top nine finishers in the girls 50 free yesterday, led by Douglass, who finished 2nd in 21.95.

Here’s a look at the comparative split between CPAC tonight and SwimMAC in 2015:

CPAC 2018 SwimMAC 2015 Bridget Semenuk 22.46 Alyssa Marsh 22.48 Sophia Moore 23.20 Christina Lappin 22.28 Maxine Parker 21.86 Jessia Merritt 22.69 Kate Douglass 21.52 Erika Brown 22.24 1:29.04 1:30.09

While SwimMAC’s record was notably for its consistency, as all four ladies were within roughly four-tenths of a second of each other. CPAC got big swims from both Parker and Douglass, both of whom split sub-22.

As Moore and Parker are both 16, the SwimMac girls still own the record for the 17-18 age group.