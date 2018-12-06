Top 8 Combined Finishers: Day 1 of 2018 Winter Juniors East/West

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPS

  • December 5-8, 2018
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Psych Sheets: East / West
  • Live Results: East / West

With USA Swimming’s winter junior national meets split between two Junior Championships locations, we’ll be putting together nightly lists of the top 8 finishers in each event overall, combining results from the two meets.

Note: These lists include finals times only.

Girls 200 Medley Relay

  1. Nashville Aquatic Club – 1:38.32
  2. Chesea Piers Aquatic Club / TAC Titans – 1:39.53
  4. Cardinal Aquatic – 1:39.74
  5. Crow Canyon County – 1:39.81
  6. Aquajets Swim Team – 1:40.26
  7. Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1:40.99
  8. Palo Alto Stanford – 1:41.09

Boys 200 Medley Relay

  1. Mason Manta Rays – 1:26.52
  2. Sierra Marlins – 1:29.01
  3. Enfinity Aquatic Club – 1:29.06
  4. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics – 1:29.88
  5. Rose Bowl Aquatics – 1:30.27
  6. SwimMAC Carolina – 1:30.62
  7. Dynamo Swim Club – 1:30.90
  8. Pittsburgh Elite – 1:30.93

Girls 800 Free Relay

  1. Magnolia Aquatic Club – 7:09.87
  2. Nashville Aquatic Club – 7:11.69
  3. Brea Aquatics – 7:12.32
  4. Bellevue Swim Club – 7:14.50
  5. Irvine Novaquatics – 7:15.41
  6. SwimMAC Carolina – 7:16.42
  7. SwimMAC Carolina – 7:16.59
  8. Dynamo Swim Club – 7:16.83

Boys 800 Free Relay

  1. Mason Manta Rays – 6:23.97
  2. Carmel Swim Club – 6:30.94
  3. Sierra Marlins – 6:32.90
  4. SwimMAC Carolina – 6:35.02
  5. Dayton Raiders – 6:35.21
  6. Santa Clara Swim Club – 6:37.03
  7. Gator Swim Club – 6:37.19
  8. Dynamo Swim Club – 6:37.35

