Top 8 Combined Finishers: Day 1 of 2018 Winter Juniors East/West

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPS
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (East)
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas (West)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheets: East / West
- Live Results: East / West
With USA Swimming’s winter junior national meets split between two Junior Championships locations, we’ll be putting together nightly lists of the top 8 finishers in each event overall, combining results from the two meets.
Note: These lists include finals times only.
Girls 200 Medley Relay
- Nashville Aquatic Club – 1:38.32
- Chesea Piers Aquatic Club / TAC Titans – 1:39.53
- —
- Cardinal Aquatic – 1:39.74
- Crow Canyon County – 1:39.81
- Aquajets Swim Team – 1:40.26
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1:40.99
- Palo Alto Stanford – 1:41.09
Boys 200 Medley Relay
- Mason Manta Rays – 1:26.52
- Sierra Marlins – 1:29.01
- Enfinity Aquatic Club – 1:29.06
- Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics – 1:29.88
- Rose Bowl Aquatics – 1:30.27
- SwimMAC Carolina – 1:30.62
- Dynamo Swim Club – 1:30.90
- Pittsburgh Elite – 1:30.93
Girls 800 Free Relay
- Magnolia Aquatic Club – 7:09.87
- Nashville Aquatic Club – 7:11.69
- Brea Aquatics – 7:12.32
- Bellevue Swim Club – 7:14.50
- Irvine Novaquatics – 7:15.41
- SwimMAC Carolina – 7:16.42
- SwimMAC Carolina – 7:16.59
- Dynamo Swim Club – 7:16.83
Boys 800 Free Relay
- Mason Manta Rays – 6:23.97
- Carmel Swim Club – 6:30.94
- Sierra Marlins – 6:32.90
- SwimMAC Carolina – 6:35.02
- Dayton Raiders – 6:35.21
- Santa Clara Swim Club – 6:37.03
- Gator Swim Club – 6:37.19
- Dynamo Swim Club – 6:37.35
Leave a Reply