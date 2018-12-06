DART Boys Lower 15-16 NAG In 800 Free Relay At Winter Juniors – West

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

December 5th-8th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

SCY (25y) pool

Not long after the Mason Manta Rays set a new 15-18 NAG in the 800 free relay at the Winter Junior Championships – East in Greensboro, the DART Swimming boys took down the 15-16 mark at the West Championships in Austin.

16-year-olds Gianluca Urlando and Connor Daniels combined with 15-year-olds Tate Cutler and Christopher Ranlett for a final time of 6:38.07, getting them under the previous National Age Group Record of 6:38.14 set by Tennessee Aquatics in 2014. That Tennessee team was made up of Walker Higgins, Will Arthur, Bryar Long, and Hayden Burns.

Urlando, who’s coming off a breakout summer that saw him win four gold and five total medals at the Junior Pan Pacs, led off the team in 1:34.38, which improved his previous 200 free best time by over three seconds (1:37.50). Check out a full split comparison between the two teams below.

Tennessee Aquatics, 2014 DART Swimming, 2018 Arthur – 1:40.00 Urlando – 1:34.38 Burns – 1:38.55 Daniels – 1:38.08 Long – 1:41.55 Cutler – 1:42.71 Higgins – 1:38.04 Ranlett – 1:42.90 6:38.14 6:38.07

They finished 6th overall in the race, and were only 1.04 seconds outside of 2nd. The Sierra Marlins won in a time of 6:32.90.