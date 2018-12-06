Versatile Mya Drost-Parra Commits to Tulane

Mya Drost-Parra from Boulder, Colorado has committed to Tulane University for 2019-20. Ashley Carollo, Drew Petereit, Hailey Roberti and Lilly Byrne have also announced their plans to swim for the Green Wave in the class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to Tulane University. I am thrilled to join a new family. One of the reasons I chose Tulane was the unique people and amazing academics. As I walked around the campus, looking at the magnificent trees, I knew that this melting pot of culture would be the home for me. I know these next four years I will be happy to say, ‘That’s right, I go to Tulane, one of the best schools in the country!’”

Drost-Parra is a senior at Boulder’s Fairview High School. She is a fly, back and IM specialist and contributed to Fairview’s second-place finish at the 2018 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships last February by placing 9th in the 200 IM (2:08.50) and 11th in the 100 back (58.26) and by swimming a leg (52.66) on the 3rd-place 400 free relay. In club swimming, where she represents Flatiron Athletic Club, she is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and 200 back. At 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West she competed in the 100/200 fly and 200 IM individually, and led off FAC’s 200 and 400 medley relays. She earned PBs in the 50 back and 200 IM at the meet.

This summer, at Colorado Swimming’s Senior Long Course Championships, Drost-Parra finished 2nd in the 200 back with a PB of 2:19.93. At Mount Hood Sectionals, she updated her lifetime bests in the 400 IM (5:04.02) and 200 IM (2:24.84).

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:03.05

200 back – 2:01.37

400 IM – 4:28.34

200 IM – 2:07.15

100 back – 57.80

100 fly – 56.99

