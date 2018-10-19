Tulane Adds IHSA 50 Free Finalist Drew Petereit for 2019

Drew Petereit of Vernon Hills High School at the CATS Aquatic team in Illinois is the latest verbal commitment to Tulane’s class of 2023. She was a finalist at the 2017 IHSA Championships, finishing 11th in the 50 free.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Tulane University! The amazing academics, athletics, and team atmosphere makes me super pumped to be a part of the Green Wave team. I can’t wait to call Tulane and NOLA my new home! ROLL WAVE!!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.48

100y free – 52.58

100y breast – 1:05.42

100m breast – 1:15.62

Of Petereit’s skillset, her pure sprint freestyle speed may be her best asset for the Green Wave. They had four girls between 23.1-23.5 last year, and Petereit should fit right into that mix (or be ahead of it, pending potential improvement before she gets to campus next fall).

Tulane finished 5th out of 6 teams at the 2018 American Athletic Conference Champs. Petereit would’ve scored in the AAC B final in the 50 free, an event in which Tulane scored just one point last year.

Petereit follows an Illinois pipeline to Tulane that has developed recently. Junior Jordan Morling, sophomore Courtney Barker, and freshman Iza Pelka are all from Illinois. Petereit joins NJ butterflier Hailey Roberti in Tulane’s incoming class.