2018 Iowa HS 100 Back Champ Nick Chase Verbals to Notre Dame

Nick Chase of Dowling High School and the Des Moines Swimming Federation has sent a verbal commitment to the Notre Dame class of 2023.

The first time I ever visited Notre Dame, I didn’t want to leave, that’s how I knew it was the place for me! Go Irish!

TOP TIMES

50y back – 23.77

100y back – 49.48

200y free – 1:41.06

Chase won the IHSAA 100 back title this February with a 49.48, over a full second ahead of 2nd place. He also added a third place finish in the 200 free (1:41.06), led off Dowling’s 200 free relay, and anchored their 400 free relay at the meet.

Notre Dame’s backstroke group this year is led by junior Jack Montesi, whose season best in 2017-18 was a 46.66. Montesi placed 10th at the 2018 ACC Championships in the 100 back and was 6th in the 200 back. Chase will get a year of overlap with him.

#19 Topher Stensby, HM Will Barao, Cason Wilburn, Jack Hoagland, Nick Torres, and Charles Korndorffer will join Chase in ND’s class of 2023.