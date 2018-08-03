Distance Freestyler Will Barao Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Will Barao of Hingham, Massachusetts has announced via social media his intention to swim for the University of Notre Dame beginning in the 2019-20 season. Barao is an Honorable Mention member of our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2019. He will join #19 Topher Stensby as well as Cason Wilburn and Jack Hoagland on the Fighting Irish men’s swimming and diving team in the fall of 2019. Barao wrote on social media:

“It is with humility and great excitement that I announce my verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame. It is a privilege to further my education at such an esteemed university. I cannot wait to contribute to the success of the Fighting Irish in the pool while continuing to improve under Coach Litzinger, Coach Bell, and the entire Notre Dame coaching staff. I’d like to share my gratitude with my Family, Coach Chuck Batchelor, and all those who have supported me thus far on my journey. Go Irish! 🍀”

Barao is one of the top distance swimmers in his class. His 9:02/15:08 in the 1000 and 1650 free put him among the top-25 in history in the 15-16 age group and rank him 8th and 12th, respectively, for all high school boys in the country this year. Barao swims under coach Chuck Batchelor at Bluefish Swim Club. He competed at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships in the 200 free, 400 free, and 800 free. He made the 18-and-under final in the 400 free and scored a PB in the 200 free (1:51.87). At the New England Swimming Senior Short Course Championships in December he improved his PBs in the 50/200/500/1000 free. His top SCY times include:

1650 free – 15:08.64

1000 free – 9:02.22

500 free – 4:24.67

200 free – 1:37.84

400 IM – 3:58.25

200 IM – 1:51.71

