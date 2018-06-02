NMAA Record-holder Jack Hoagland Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Jack Hoagland has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame for 2019-20. Topher Stensby has also committed to the Notre Dame class of 2023. A junior at La Cueva High School, Hoagland broke the New Mexico state records in the 200 free and 500 free with his times of 1:38.07 and 4:28.19 at the 2018 NMAA State Swimming Diving Championships.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame where I will further my academics and see just how far I can take my swimming career. God has blessed me with a talent and passion for swimming and am beyond thankful for the love and support of my family and outstanding teammates and coaches from Charger Aquatics.”

According to his mother, “Jack is a USA Scholastic All American who broke the NM State records in both the 200 and 500 free as a junior. Currently at 6ft 4 inches tall with a 6ft 11 wingspan he continues to grow and drop time in all events meet after meet. His IMX score for SCY 2017-2018 ranked him 6th Nationally.”

Hoagland has, indeed, pumped out best times at a series of consecutive meets, beginning with NM high school championships in February and ending with Federal Way Sectionals in mid-March. His new PBs include: 50/100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 Free 1:36.87 (altitude-adjusted)

500 Free 4:23.19 (altitude-adjusted)

200 IM 1:48.45

400 IM 3:54.09

200 Back 1:47.54

200 Breast 2:03.49

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].