Katie McBratney Verbally Commits to Nearby Arizona State

Arizona-native Katie McBratney has announced her verbal commitment to Arizona State University’s class of 2023. She will join fellow commits Claire Nguyen, Jadé Foelske, Lindsay Looney, and Riley Lexvold in the fall of 2019.

“I can’t wait to be a lady devil, the team is becoming a PAC12 powerhouse. I know my future is bright, not only because I’ll be swimming in Arizona haha, but because of the healthy environment, both mentally and physically, that ASU has to offer. Forks up!”

McBratney swims for Pitchfork Aquatics and American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. She led her school to a fourth-place team finish at the 2017 Arizona Division III Swimming & Diving Championships, winning the 200 free (1:50.82) and 100 breast (1:02.72) and swimming legs on the runner-up 200 medley and 200 free relays.

In club swimming, McBratney focuses mainly on breast, IM and mid-distance free. She came in 10th in the 100m breast and 21st in the 200m breast at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals, going best times in both. Since high school season she has improved her lifetime bests in the 200/500 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.40

200 breast – 2:15.01

200 IM – 2:01.43

400 IM – 4:20.69

200 free – 1:50.17

500 free – 4:54.34

