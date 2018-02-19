Versatile Riley Lexvold Verbally Commits to ASU for 2019-20

The gates have opened on the Arizona State University women’s swimming and diving team’s class of 2023 recruiting with today’s verbal commitment from high school junior Riley Lexvold. Lexvold made her announcement via social media:

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further pursue my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches, who have all helped me get to this point. I can’t wait to be apart [sic] of the Devil family! 😈 #forkem #ladydevs”

As a freshman at Irvine, California’s University High School at the 2016 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships, Lexvold was runner-up in the 100 back (54.38) and took sixth in the 200 IM (2:01.86). Lexvold represented Mission Viejo Nadadores in December at Winter Juniors West, where she won three bonus finals (200 back, 200 IM and 400 IM) and was runner-up in another bonus final (100 back).

Lexvold is a versatile talent with Juniors cuts or better in back, free, breast, and IM. Her best time in the 200 back would have landed her, along with then-freshman Chloe Isleta, in the B final at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships. She also would have made the B finals of the 200 IM and 400 IM and the C finals of the 100 back, 200 free, and 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:56.26

100 back – 54.32

400 IM – 4:14.89

200 IM – 1:59.68

200 free – 1:48.34

100 free – 50.74

50 free – 23.34

200 breast – 2:15.18

100 breast – 1:03.53

