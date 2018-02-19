2018 Women’s Big 12 Fan Guide: Texas Set for 6th in a row

2018 WOMEN’S BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)

Texas has a firm handle on the women’s Big 12, but there’s a very competitive fight for 2nd place to be had. Kansas, Iowa State, West Virginia, and TCU will be in a dogfight for places behind Texas

Texas lost senior stars Madisyn Cox and Tasija Karosas, but have been in great form this season as one of the most difficult dual meet opponents with a perfect 9-0 record, including wins over Florida, Indiana, SEC Champions Texas A&M, NC State, Auburn, Arizona, and Arizona State. They have been a fixture in the top 10 of the SwimSwam Power Rankings allseason

SCHEDULE

Wednesday (2/21):

200 Medley Relay

Men’s 1-meter diving

800 Free Relay

Thursday (2/22):

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

Women’s 1-meter diving

400 Medley Relay

Friday (2/23):

Women’s 3-meter diving

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

Men’s 3-meter diving

200 Free Relay

Saturday (2/24):

Women’s platform diving

200 Back

200 Free

1650 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Women’s platform diving

400 Free Relay

STARS

Iowa State – Danica Delaquis (senior breaststroker/IMer), Kasey Roberts (senior breaststroker/IMer), Keely Soellner (sophomore distance freestyler), Laura Miksch (Senior freestyler/breaststroker), Mary Kate Luddy (Senior freestyler/butterflier/IM’er) – Roberts and Delaquis are a solid duo in the breaststrokes and IMs, and should be huge contributors for Iowa State. Keely Soellner has had a great season, and will look to make a splash in the distance events.

Kansas – Libby Walker (junior distance freestyler/flyer/IMer), Lauryn Parrish (freshman freestyler/backstroker), Crissie Blomquist (freshman freestyler), Haley Bishop (sophomore freestyler/flyer) –freshmen Parrish and Blomquist have added some big impact new blood for the Jayhawks, and could show up in multiple A finals. Kansas probably has the best relays outside of Texas.

TCU – Elise Forzley (sophomore IMer), Alexandra Robertson (junior IM/distance), Devin Newton (senior IM/backstroker/breaststroker) – Forzley made a splash as a freshman last year, and is showing no signs of slowing down. TCU will look to her for big individual points. Robertson and Newton will be leading the upperclassmen in points. The Horned Frogs have real depth in the IM events.

Texas – Claire Adams (sophomore backstroker), Quinn Carrozza (junior freestyle/backstroker), Rebecca Millard (senior sprint freestyler), Joanna Evans (junior distance freestyler), Lauren Case (sophomore butterflier/freestyler), Remedy Rule (junior butterflier) – Winning the meet isn’t a concern for Texas as much as tuning up before NCAAs. Evans had the fastest 1650 in the nation this season for a while, and should have no issue coming thru with wins in the mile and 500. Adams will repeat a huge points scorer. Carrozza came through last season and will look to score another big batch of points for the Longhorns.

West Virginia – Morgan Bullock (sophomore flier/IMer), Amelie Currat (senior backstroker/freestyler), Julia Calcutt (Junior diver), Emma Harris (junior breaststrker/freestyler) – Bullock has had a great season and will look to be in multiple A finals this week. Calcutt scored big diving points for the Mountaineers last season, and is in position to repeat.

SHOWDOWNS

50 FREE

Texas has great sprint depth, including 5 girls at 22-point this season, and the top 6 50 times in the Big 12. Rebecca Millard and Claire Adams have posted 22.28 and 22.34 this season, and are the favorites for winning the event. Remedy Rule, Brooke Hansen, and Mimi Schneider are all sub-23 as well, and could have a big drop to challenge for the title.

100 FREE

Similar to the 50, Texas has a lot of depth in the 100, even more so actually. They have 6 swimmers at 49.3 or better, and the top 8 times in the conference. This time Claire Adams has the faster season best, coming in at 47.81, followed by Millard at 48.14. Their 100 speed will combine for one of the fastest 400 free relays in the NCAA.

SELECTIONS

Texas is in no danger of winning the title here, but the real race is for 2nd. According to the Swimulator, only 124 points is projected to separate 2nd from 5th, and that does not include diving. West Virginia , on paper, should score the most diving points of the non-Texas schools.