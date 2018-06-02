Miranda Tucker Doubles Up On Night 1 Of Eric Namesnik Memorial Open

2018 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL OPEN

June 1st-3rd, 2018

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

50m (LCM)

Psych Sheets

Results on Meet Mobile

The opening night of the 2018 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open saw the local Club Wolverine squad put on a fine display, while a few up and coming Chinese swimmers also performed well.

Club Wolverine’s Miranda Tucker was the top performer on the night with two victories, claiming the women’s 100 breast and 100 fly in a tight turnaround. First, she won the 100 breast in 1:09.71, just over a second off her season best, with teammate Jamie Yeung in for 2nd in a time of 1:11.11.

She was back in the water soon after in the 100 fly, which was the next event, posting the winning time in 1:01.52. Kate Krolikowski (1:03.20) and Alexis Margett (1:03.23) made it a 1-2-3 for Club Wolverine.

Felix Auboeck of Club Wolverine held off German Poul Zellmann to pick up the win in the men’s 200 free, with the Austrian Olympian closing in 27.26 to touch in 1:49.09, not far off his season best of 1:48.45. Zellmann, who will compete at this summer’s European Championships, was 1:49.51 for 2nd, while future Wolverine Patrick Callan was 3rd in 1:50.78.

The women’s 200 had a close battle as well, as 15-year-old Wu Qingfeng (2:02.98) prevailed over 14-year-old Li Xinyu (2:03.02) to give the Chinese athletes a 1-2 finish. Club Wolverine’s Sierra Schmidt made up ground on both coming home, but ran out of room and settled for 3rd in 2:03.08.

Both Jacob Montague (1:02.15) and Tommy Cope (1:03.29) edged their season bests from the Indy Pro Series for a 1-2 finish in the men’s 100 breast, and 17-year-old Zheng Xiaojing of China won the men’s 100 fly in 53.80. Montague had a solid double with a runner-up finish there in 55.75.

The 400 IM wrapped things up on the night, with China’s Huiyan Ye (4:54.58) and CW’s Charlie Swanson (4:22.38) winning the women and men’s events respectively. Zellmann took 2nd for the men in 4:25.50.

In the morning session, 14-year-old Hannah Jyawook (17:39.11) and PJ Ransford (8:26.46), both of Club Wolverine, won the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 free timed finals.