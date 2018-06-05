Notre Dame Secures Verbal Commitment from 2x VHSL Champ Cason Wilburn

Virginia Beach, Virginia’s Cason Wilburn has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2019-20. Jack Hoagland and Topher Stensby have also indicated they will swim for the Fighting Irish in the class of 2023.

“I am honored to announce my commitment to the University of Notre Dame. I loved the team atmosphere and feel that it is the best fit for me both academically and athletically. I look forward to spending the next phase of my swimming and academic career with the Irish family.”

Currently a junior at First Colonial High School, Wilburn is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American who has broken school records in every event. He won the 50 free (20.57) and 100 free (44.86) at the 2018 VHSL Class 6A State Swim & Dive Championships. His 20.43 anchor at the end of the First Colonial 200 free relay moved the Patriots from 16th to 13th place in the final.

Wilburn swims year-round on East Coast Aquatic Team under Steve Cassell and Eric Landon. He was a C-finalist in both the 50 free and 100 fly at Winter Juniors East in December. Last summer he placed 15th in the 50 free, 16th in the 100 free, and 14th in the 100 fly at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals. He is in the E. E. Brickell Scholars Program for Virginia Beach public school students, is in the running for National Merit recognition, and is running for valedictorian of First Colonial High School.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.42

100 free – 44.22

200 free – 1:37.22

100 fly – 48.19

200 fly – 1:49.67

200 IM – 1:49.13

400 IM – 3:57.46

