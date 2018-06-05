Jack Dalmolin Transferring to Georgia After 1 Year at Arizona State

Cumming, Georgia-native Jack Dalmolin is headed home. After a year at Arizona State University, he has elected to transfer to the University of Georgia for 2018-19.

“I’m very excited to announce my decision to transfer to swim at the University of Georgia! Thankful for a great year at ASU but I couldn’t be more thrilled to take this next step in my life as a Bulldog! Can’t wait to be in Athens #CommitToTheG”

Dalmolin was the 2017 GHSA 6-7A state champion in the 100 breast (54.89) and 200 IM (1:47.59) while at North Forsyth High School. His breast time broke the state record at the time. During his year at ASU, he improved in all his key events: 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. He scored for the Sun Devils at 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Championships in the A final of the 200 breast and the C-final of the 200 IM.

Dalmolin will transfer in with Colin Riley and Grant Norgan.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 breast – 1:55.03
  • 100 breast – 53.16
  • 200 IM – 1:46.73
  • 400 IM – 3:55.90
  • 200 free – 1:39.47

Swimming Fan

Let the quips begin…

godawgs

Great pickup! Go Dawgs!

Swimmer

The state of Georgia has 7 enrollment classes in high school sports ?

