Colin Riley to Transfer from Wisconsin to Georgia in the Fall

Marietta, Georgia’s Colin Riley has announced he will be transferring from the University of Wisconsin, where he spent his freshman year, to the University of Georgia, where he will join the class of 2021. Riley attended Lassiter High School and was a 6-time Georgia 6A State finalist in sprint freestyle events during his first three high school seasons.

At Wisconsin, Riley went best times in the 100 free (44.36) and 200 free (1:38.47) at 2018 Big Ten Conference Championships. In high school he was a sprinter, focusing mostly on the 50/100 double. Last summer at the Georgia LSC Senior Long Course Championships, he went best times in the 50 back and 50 fly.

As a senior in high school, Riley finished 2nd in the 100 free (45.96) and 6th in the 50 free (21.29) at the 2016 GHSA 6A state championships. He was seeded second in the 50 free after prelims, where he went a 20.92. His lifetime bests include:

  • 50 free – 20.39
  • 100 free – 44.36
  • 200 free – 1:38.47
  • 50 fly – 22.93
  • 100 fly – 51.14

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

Ummmm
The NCAA needs to stay out of this lane, if and when kids transfer, and where parents and students decide to spend student loan money, personal money, and what their GPA is none of their business. The rules in place Work, they don’t discriminate, and allow kids to escape poor team cultures, systems and academic programs that don’t work for them! If the NCAA insists on getting involved there are many of us parents that will use every breath we have to fight this over reach of power. The NCAA does NOT get to ignore the individual right to privacy that is inate. If your eligible at the program you leave then your eligible at the program you go to… Read more »
35 minutes ago

