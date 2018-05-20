Watch: Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Dean Farris 50 Free (Race Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 50 FREE:

Michael Andrew scorched a lifetime best 21.73 to dominate this race by a second. That took .02 off his former lifetime best of 21.75. Andrew swam that 21.75 twice at last summer’s World Juniors to set the World Junior Record and win the title. Behind him, Auburn-based sprint standouts Peter Holodaand Shane Ryan rounded out the top 3.

Florida’s World Champion Caeleb Dressel finished 6th here in 23.13. He followed closely behind incoming Gator Will Davis (23.01) and Harvard All-American Dean Farris (23.10). Dressel’s time was about a second slower than he was at this meet last season, but in all likelihood he’s in extremely heavy training.