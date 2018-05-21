Dressel Post NCAA’s: “This is some of the best training that I’ve done” (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

MEN’S 200 IM

  1. Caeleb Dressel – 2:01.98
  2. Mark Szaranek – 2:03.12
  3. Santi Corredor – 2:05.49

Caeleb Dressel, the American record holder in the short course version of the race, went 2:01.98 in finals after going 2:07.68 in prelims. He split 25.68/32.30/36.20/27.80 for the win. His University of Florida teammate Mark Szaranek took second in 2:03.12 (26.44/32.54/35.75/28.39). 18-year-old Santi Corredor, also a Florida Gator, took third in 2:05.49.

18-year-old Andrew Winton was just behind him in 2:05.60, and 22-year-old James Guest followed in 2:05.71. Also under 2:06 was Eltan Yudashkin in 2:05.93.

MEN’S 100 FREE

  1. Caeleb Dressel – 49.65
  2. Peter Holoda/Maxime Rooney – 49.94
  3. Shane Ryan – 50.19

After taking 7th in prelims, Caeleb Dressel topped the podium in finals, splitting 24.33/25.32 to win in 49.65. Peter Holoda and Maxime Rooney tied for second place in 49.94, with Holoda splitting 23.85/26.09 and Rooney 24.04/25.90. Shane Ryan was third in 50.19 (23.87/26.31).

After taking 2nd in prelims in 50.65, Michael Andrew fell to fourth in finals, going 51.03.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!