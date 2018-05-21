Dressel Post NCAA’s: “This is some of the best training that I’ve done” (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

MEN’S 200 IM

Caeleb Dressel, the American record holder in the short course version of the race, went 2:01.98 in finals after going 2:07.68 in prelims. He split 25.68/32.30/36.20/27.80 for the win. His University of Florida teammate Mark Szaranek took second in 2:03.12 (26.44/32.54/35.75/28.39). 18-year-old Santi Corredor, also a Florida Gator, took third in 2:05.49.

18-year-old Andrew Winton was just behind him in 2:05.60, and 22-year-old James Guest followed in 2:05.71. Also under 2:06 was Eltan Yudashkin in 2:05.93.

MEN’S 100 FREE

After taking 7th in prelims, Caeleb Dressel topped the podium in finals, splitting 24.33/25.32 to win in 49.65. Peter Holoda and Maxime Rooney tied for second place in 49.94, with Holoda splitting 23.85/26.09 and Rooney 24.04/25.90. Shane Ryan was third in 50.19 (23.87/26.31).

After taking 2nd in prelims in 50.65, Michael Andrew fell to fourth in finals, going 51.03.