2018 Atlanta Classic: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 18th-20th, 2018

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center (co-hosted by Swim Atlanta and Southern Crescent Aquatics Team)

LCM (50m) pool

The 2018 Atlanta Classic concludes tonight with day 3 finals, as swimmers are set to compete in the 800 free (women only), 1500 free (men only), 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 free. Among the top swims to watch tonight is the men’s 100 free, where the top-10 prelims finishers include Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Dean Farris, and Maxime Rooney. will race for the title. Erika Brown will be one of the swimmers to watch out for in the women’s version of that race. NCAP’s 15-year-old Phoebe Bacon will battle Paige Madden and Maddie Homovich for the women’s 200 back title, and Dressel and Florida Gators teammate Mark Szaranek will challenge the field in the men’s 200 IM.

Women’s 800 Free

This race came down to the wire, as 19-year-old Courtney Harnish made a push in the last 100 of the race, out-splitting the 18–year-old Olivia Anderson by nearly two seconds (1:02.21 to 1:04.19). However, Anderson, who was 7:38.60 to Harnish’s 7:40.68 at the 700-mark, was able to hold on.

The pair were significantly ahead of the rest of the field, with 19-year-old Amanda Nunan clocking in at 8:48.17, and 20-year-old Kahra Williams in fourth place with an 8:50.43. Maddie Homovich, the 2-seed in the event, gained over 10 seconds on her entry time to take 5th in 8:50.61.

Men’s 1500 free

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 200 Back

Men’s 200 Back

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 100 Free