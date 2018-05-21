Watch Caeleb Dressel Come-From-Behind 49.6 100 Free (Race Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

MEN’S 100 FREE

After taking 7th in prelims, Caeleb Dressel topped the podium in finals, splitting 24.33/25.32 to win in 49.65. Peter Holoda and Maxime Rooney tied for second place in 49.94, with Holoda splitting 23.85/26.09 and Rooney 24.04/25.90. Shane Ryan was third in 50.19 (23.87/26.31).

After taking 2nd in prelims in 50.65, Michael Andrew fell to fourth in finals, going 51.03.