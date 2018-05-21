Watch Caeleb Dressel Come-From-Behind 49.6 100 Free (Race Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.
MEN’S 100 FREE
- Caeleb Dressel – 49.65
- Peter Holoda/Maxime Rooney – 49.94
- Shane Ryan – 50.19
After taking 7th in prelims, Caeleb Dressel topped the podium in finals, splitting 24.33/25.32 to win in 49.65. Peter Holoda and Maxime Rooney tied for second place in 49.94, with Holoda splitting 23.85/26.09 and Rooney 24.04/25.90. Shane Ryan was third in 50.19 (23.87/26.31).
After taking 2nd in prelims in 50.65, Michael Andrew fell to fourth in finals, going 51.03.
wow it’s crazy how even the best can have off days and just gain 10 seconds
its long course lol
I’m hoping Dressel isn’t signing with Speedo… he’s always been opting for mizuno for suits (which are the best available)
His ability to rev up in the last 15 or so is matched only by Kyle Chalmers.