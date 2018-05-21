Watch Caeleb Dressel Come-From-Behind 49.6 100 Free (Race Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

MEN’S 100 FREE

  1. Caeleb Dressel – 49.65
  2. Peter Holoda/Maxime Rooney – 49.94
  3. Shane Ryan – 50.19

After taking 7th in prelims, Caeleb Dressel topped the podium in finals, splitting 24.33/25.32 to win in 49.65. Peter Holoda and Maxime Rooney tied for second place in 49.94, with Holoda splitting 23.85/26.09 and Rooney 24.04/25.90. Shane Ryan was third in 50.19 (23.87/26.31).

After taking 2nd in prelims in 50.65, Michael Andrew fell to fourth in finals, going 51.03.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Watch Caeleb Dressel Come-From-Behind 49.6 100 Free (Race Video)"

newest oldest most voted
Bon Jovi

wow it’s crazy how even the best can have off days and just gain 10 seconds

Vote Up0-6Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
jeez

its long course lol

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Wowo

I’m hoping Dressel isn’t signing with Speedo… he’s always been opting for mizuno for suits (which are the best available)

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Pvdh

His ability to rev up in the last 15 or so is matched only by Kyle Chalmers.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!