Krayzelburg Wins Indy SwimSquads, Leads Series By 30

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Lenny Krayzelburg continues to run away with the inaugural SwimSquad points lead, winning Indy by 5 points to go up by 30 for the tour. Natalie Coughlin was close behind, sitting second. Jason Lezak and Kaitlin Sandeno continued a spirited battle for third, scoring identical totals in Indy.

Krayzelburg continued to get massive points from his stroke starters. Chase Kalisz swept the IMs for the fourth-straight PSS meet this year, and Katie Ledecky won both of her starting events. Krayzelburg scored in 11 of 12 potential events.

Coughlin got her own IM sweep from Melanie Margalisgetting points out of 10 of 12 possible events.

Lezak had a steady 20 from freestyler Nathan Adrianbut gambled on breaststroker Ian Finnerty, who scored no points. His two bench breaststrokers (Kevin Cordes and Cody Miller) scored 15 and 11, respectively.

Sandeno struggled in the butterfly races, getting no points from Ella Eastin, who was in line to score big in the 200 fly but scratched the final. Zane Grothe was her best scorer, getting 20 points in the freestyles.

Total Austin Atlanta Mesa Indianapolis
KrayzelburgSquad 358 107 71 89 91
CoughlinSquad 328 88 72 82 86
SandenoSquad 291 76 79 71 65
LezakSquad 249 67 52 65 65
KrayzelburgSquad 91
Starter Events Points
Free Katie Ledecky 400/1500 20
Back Olivia Smoliga 100/200 14
Breast Nic Fink 100/200 15
Fly Kelsi Dahlia 100/200 18
IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 20
Flex Zach Apple 50/100FR 4
CoughlinSquad 86
Starter Points
Free Simone Manuel 50/100 18
Back Ali Deloof 100 8
Breast Lilly King 100/200 17
Fly Tom Shields 100/200 8
IM Melanie Margalis 200/400 20
Flex Hali Flickinger 200FL/400FR 15
LezakSquad 65
Starter Points
Free Nathan Adrian 50/100 20
Back Lisa Bratton 100/200 8
Breast Ian Finnerty 100/200
Fly Pace Clark 100/200 10
IM Jay Litherland 200/400 15
Flex Mallory Comerford 100/200FR 12
SandenoSquad 65
Starter Points
Free Zane Grothe 400/800 20
Back Jacob Pebley 100/200 18
Breast Emily Escobedo 100/200 11
Fly Ella Eastin 100/200
IM Brooke Forde 200/400 8
Flex Leah Smith 400IM/400FR 8

SCORING FORMAT

  • Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.
  • Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are:
    • Free (50 through 1500)
    • Back (50 through 200)
    • Breast (50 through 200)
    • Fly (50 through 200)
    • IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM)
    • Flex (any two races)
  • An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
    • 1st: 10
    • 2nd: 8
    • 3rd: 7
    • 4th: 5
    • 5th: 4
    • 6th: 3
    • 7th: 2
    • 8th: 1

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Krayzelburg Wins Indy SwimSquads, Leads Series By 30"

newest oldest most voted
Zane Grothe

#sandenosquad

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!