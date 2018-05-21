Krayzelburg Wins Indy SwimSquads, Leads Series By 30

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- May 16th-20th, 2018
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- 50m
Lenny Krayzelburg continues to run away with the inaugural SwimSquad points lead, winning Indy by 5 points to go up by 30 for the tour. Natalie Coughlin was close behind, sitting second. Jason Lezak and Kaitlin Sandeno continued a spirited battle for third, scoring identical totals in Indy.
Krayzelburg continued to get massive points from his stroke starters. Chase Kalisz swept the IMs for the fourth-straight PSS meet this year, and Katie Ledecky won both of her starting events. Krayzelburg scored in 11 of 12 potential events.
Coughlin got her own IM sweep from Melanie Margalis, getting points out of 10 of 12 possible events.
Lezak had a steady 20 from freestyler Nathan Adrian, but gambled on breaststroker Ian Finnerty, who scored no points. His two bench breaststrokers (Kevin Cordes and Cody Miller) scored 15 and 11, respectively.
Sandeno struggled in the butterfly races, getting no points from Ella Eastin, who was in line to score big in the 200 fly but scratched the final. Zane Grothe was her best scorer, getting 20 points in the freestyles.
|Total
|Austin
|Atlanta
|Mesa
|Indianapolis
|KrayzelburgSquad
|358
|107
|71
|89
|91
|CoughlinSquad
|328
|88
|72
|82
|86
|SandenoSquad
|291
|76
|79
|71
|65
|LezakSquad
|249
|67
|52
|65
|65
|KrayzelburgSquad
|91
|Starter
|Events
|Points
|Free
|Katie Ledecky
|400/1500
|20
|Back
|Olivia Smoliga
|100/200
|14
|Breast
|Nic Fink
|100/200
|15
|Fly
|Kelsi Dahlia
|100/200
|18
|IM
|Chase Kalisz
|200/400
|20
|Flex
|Zach Apple
|50/100FR
|4
|CoughlinSquad
|86
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Simone Manuel
|50/100
|18
|Back
|Ali Deloof
|100
|8
|Breast
|Lilly King
|100/200
|17
|Fly
|Tom Shields
|100/200
|8
|IM
|Melanie Margalis
|200/400
|20
|Flex
|Hali Flickinger
|200FL/400FR
|15
|LezakSquad
|65
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Nathan Adrian
|50/100
|20
|Back
|Lisa Bratton
|100/200
|8
|Breast
|Ian Finnerty
|100/200
|Fly
|Pace Clark
|100/200
|10
|IM
|Jay Litherland
|200/400
|15
|Flex
|Mallory Comerford
|100/200FR
|12
|SandenoSquad
|65
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Zane Grothe
|400/800
|20
|Back
|Jacob Pebley
|100/200
|18
|Breast
|Emily Escobedo
|100/200
|11
|Fly
|Ella Eastin
|100/200
|IM
|Brooke Forde
|200/400
|8
|Flex
|Leah Smith
|400IM/400FR
|8
SCORING FORMAT
- Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.
- Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are:
- Free (50 through 1500)
- Back (50 through 200)
- Breast (50 through 200)
- Fly (50 through 200)
- IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM)
- Flex (any two races)
- An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
- 1st: 10
- 2nd: 8
- 3rd: 7
- 4th: 5
- 5th: 4
- 6th: 3
- 7th: 2
- 8th: 1
