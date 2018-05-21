Krayzelburg Wins Indy SwimSquads, Leads Series By 30

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Lenny Krayzelburg continues to run away with the inaugural SwimSquad points lead, winning Indy by 5 points to go up by 30 for the tour. Natalie Coughlin was close behind, sitting second. Jason Lezak and Kaitlin Sandeno continued a spirited battle for third, scoring identical totals in Indy.

Krayzelburg continued to get massive points from his stroke starters. Chase Kalisz swept the IMs for the fourth-straight PSS meet this year, and Katie Ledecky won both of her starting events. Krayzelburg scored in 11 of 12 potential events.

Coughlin got her own IM sweep from Melanie Margalis, getting points out of 10 of 12 possible events.

Lezak had a steady 20 from freestyler Nathan Adrian, but gambled on breaststroker Ian Finnerty, who scored no points. His two bench breaststrokers (Kevin Cordes and Cody Miller) scored 15 and 11, respectively.

Sandeno struggled in the butterfly races, getting no points from Ella Eastin, who was in line to score big in the 200 fly but scratched the final. Zane Grothe was her best scorer, getting 20 points in the freestyles.

Total Austin Atlanta Mesa Indianapolis KrayzelburgSquad 358 107 71 89 91 CoughlinSquad 328 88 72 82 86 SandenoSquad 291 76 79 71 65 LezakSquad 249 67 52 65 65

KrayzelburgSquad 91 Starter Events Points Free Katie Ledecky 400/1500 20 Back Olivia Smoliga 100/200 14 Breast Nic Fink 100/200 15 Fly Kelsi Dahlia 100/200 18 IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 20 Flex Zach Apple 50/100FR 4

CoughlinSquad 86 Starter Points Free Simone Manuel 50/100 18 Back Ali Deloof 100 8 Breast Lilly King 100/200 17 Fly Tom Shields 100/200 8 IM Melanie Margalis 200/400 20 Flex Hali Flickinger 200FL/400FR 15

LezakSquad 65 Starter Points Free Nathan Adrian 50/100 20 Back Lisa Bratton 100/200 8 Breast Ian Finnerty 100/200 Fly Pace Clark 100/200 10 IM Jay Litherland 200/400 15 Flex Mallory Comerford 100/200FR 12

SandenoSquad 65 Starter Points Free Zane Grothe 400/800 20 Back Jacob Pebley 100/200 18 Breast Emily Escobedo 100/200 11 Fly Ella Eastin 100/200 IM Brooke Forde 200/400 8 Flex Leah Smith 400IM/400FR 8

SCORING FORMAT