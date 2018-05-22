Carson Foster: What’s His Best Event? (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

  • PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017
  1. Jacob Pebley, CAL, 1:57.03
  2. Grigory Tarasevich, CARD, 1:59.39
  3. Carson Foster, RAYS, 2:00.60

Cal’s Jacob Pebley took control of the men’s 200 back final on the second 50 and cruised to a big win by over two seconds, touching in 1:57.03. Pebley sits 4th in the world this year with his 1:55.85 from Atlanta (when he was racing teammate Ryan Murphy head-to-head).

Russian Grigory Tarasevich of Cardinal Aquatics was the only other one sub-2:00 in 1:59.39, while 16-year-old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays passed veteran Matt Grevers on the fourth 50 to grab 3rd. Foster’s 2:00.60 was his fastest ever in-season swim, surpassing his 2:00.73 from Austin.

Grevers ended up 4th in 2:01.89, with Nicolas Albiero 5th in a new best time of 2:02.25.

