Nine College Division Athletes Named Academic All-District

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District At-Large teams last week and five College Division men’s swimmers and four women’s swimmers were among those honored.

Honorees are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June.

The All-District teams are divided into eight geographic regions across the United States and Canada and in four divisions (NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the College Division). The College Division includes all NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.

At-large teams include all sports outside of the eight sports with their own Academic All-America programs (men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.) The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

The full list of men’s at-large honorees is here, while the women’s listing can be found here.

Men’s College Division At-Large

District 1 (AL, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MS, NC) (NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, PR, RI, SC, VA, VT, WV)

Wyatt Engler, Keiser

District 2 (AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, TN)

Joshua Bouma, Olivet Nazarene

Guilherme Magnoler, Olivet Nazarene

District 3 (IA, KS, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, SD, WI)

Tim Cahoon, Morningside

District 4 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, NM, NV, OK) (OR, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)

Josh Zakala, Victoria

Women’s College Division At-Large

District 2

Molly Fletchall, Taylor

Deirdre Gerke, Olivet Nazarene

Christina Klouda, Cumberlands

District 4

Maddy Kelly, College of Idaho