Nine College Division Athletes Named Academic All-District

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District At-Large teams last week and five College Division men’s swimmers and four women’s swimmers were among those honored.
Honorees are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June.
The All-District teams are divided into eight geographic regions across the United States and Canada and in four divisions (NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the College Division). The College Division includes all NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.
At-large teams include all sports outside of the eight sports with their own Academic All-America programs (men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.) The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.
The full list of men’s at-large honorees is here, while the women’s listing can be found here.
Men’s College Division At-Large
District 1 (AL, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MS, NC) (NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, PR, RI, SC, VA, VT, WV)
Wyatt Engler, Keiser
District 2 (AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, TN)
Joshua Bouma, Olivet Nazarene
Guilherme Magnoler, Olivet Nazarene
District 3 (IA, KS, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, SD, WI)
Tim Cahoon, Morningside
District 4 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, NM, NV, OK) (OR, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)
Josh Zakala, Victoria
Women’s College Division At-Large
District 2
Molly Fletchall, Taylor
Deirdre Gerke, Olivet Nazarene
Christina Klouda, Cumberlands
District 4
Maddy Kelly, College of Idaho
