50 Division III Athletes Selected to Academic All-District Team

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District At-Large teams last week and 23 Division III men’s swimmers and 27 women’s swimmers were among those honored.
Honorees are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June.
The All-District teams are divided into eight geographic regions across the United States and Canada and in four divisions (NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the College Division). The College Division includes all NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.
At-large teams include all sports outside of the eight sports with their own Academic All-America programs (men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.) The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.
The full list of men’s at-large honorees is here, while the women’s listing can be found here.
Division III – Men’s At-Large
District I (MA, ME, NH, VT)
Jack Bauer, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Bouke Edskes, MIT
Samuel Solomon, MIT
District 2 (CT, DC, DE, KY, MD, MD, NJ, RI, WV)
Emile Kuyl, Johns Hopkins
Noah Martin, Centre College
District 3 (NY)
Connor Brisson, NYU
Jeff Doser, SUNY Geneseo
Ryan Facchine, RIT
District 4 (PA)
Matthew Bogen, Westminster College
Ian Lloyd, Lebanon Valley
District 5 (AL, AR, FL, GA, MO, MS, NC, PR, SC, TN, VA)
Tommy Thetford, Washington & Lee
District 6 (MI, MN, WI)
Owen Gluck, Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Michael Moentmann, Calvin
District 7 (IL, IN, OH)
Ben Burdick, Denison
Matthew Cooper, Kenyon
Drew Hamilton, Case Western Reserve
Jason Wesseling, Denison
District 8 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, KS, LA, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)
Alex Bourzutschky, Caltech
Garrett Cadotte, Nebraska Wesleyan
Mark Hallman, Pomona-Pitzer
Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman, Trinity
Carter Lyons, Nebraska Wesleyan
Dan Novinski, Nebraska Wesleyan
At-Large Women – Division III
District 1
Kayla Burgess, New England
Jessica Chen, MIT
Jennifer Day, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
District 2
Courtney Cowan, Johns Hopkins
Julia Portmann, Washington College
Maddie Weinberger, Frostburg State
Anna Wisniewski, Johns Hopkins
District 3
Nickie Griesemer, Ithaca
Natalie LaCourt, SUNY Geneseo
Shanny Lin, Rensselaer Polytechnic
District 4
Anne Shirley Dassow, Grove City College
Kim Hochstedler, Carnegie Mellon
Kaitlin Wingert, Messiah College
District 5
Laura Barber, Washington U in St. Louis
Emily Hageboeck, Washington U in St. Louis
Megan Murphy, Univ. of Mary Washington
Nicole Zanolli, Washington U in St. Louis
District 6
Sarah Bradley, Calvin College
Jacqlyn Braun, Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Taylor Martinek, Hamline
District 7
Samantha Glish, Wilmington
KT Kustritz, Denison
Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon
Abby Wilson, Kenyon
Julia Wilson, Kenyon
District 8
Sam Fitzgerald, Coe
Lindsay Hagmann, Trinity
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!