50 Division III Athletes Selected to Academic All-District Team

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District At-Large teams last week and 23 Division III men’s swimmers and 27 women’s swimmers were among those honored.

Honorees are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June.

The All-District teams are divided into eight geographic regions across the United States and Canada and in four divisions (NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the College Division). The College Division includes all NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.

At-large teams include all sports outside of the eight sports with their own Academic All-America programs (men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.) The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

The full list of men’s at-large honorees is here, while the women’s listing can be found here.

Division III – Men’s At-Large

District I (MA, ME, NH, VT)

Jack Bauer, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Bouke Edskes, MIT

Samuel Solomon, MIT

District 2 (CT, DC, DE, KY, MD, MD, NJ, RI, WV)

Emile Kuyl, Johns Hopkins

Noah Martin, Centre College

District 3 (NY)

Connor Brisson, NYU

Jeff Doser, SUNY Geneseo

Ryan Facchine, RIT

District 4 (PA)

Matthew Bogen, Westminster College

Ian Lloyd, Lebanon Valley

District 5 (AL, AR, FL, GA, MO, MS, NC, PR, SC, TN, VA)

Tommy Thetford, Washington & Lee

District 6 (MI, MN, WI)

Owen Gluck, Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Michael Moentmann, Calvin

District 7 (IL, IN, OH)

Ben Burdick, Denison

Matthew Cooper, Kenyon

Drew Hamilton, Case Western Reserve

Jason Wesseling, Denison

District 8 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, KS, LA, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)

Alex Bourzutschky, Caltech

Garrett Cadotte, Nebraska Wesleyan

Mark Hallman, Pomona-Pitzer

Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman, Trinity

Carter Lyons, Nebraska Wesleyan

Dan Novinski, Nebraska Wesleyan

At-Large Women – Division III

District 1

Kayla Burgess, New England

Jessica Chen, MIT

Jennifer Day, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

District 2

Courtney Cowan, Johns Hopkins

Julia Portmann, Washington College

Maddie Weinberger, Frostburg State

Anna Wisniewski, Johns Hopkins

District 3

Nickie Griesemer, Ithaca

Natalie LaCourt, SUNY Geneseo

Shanny Lin, Rensselaer Polytechnic

District 4

Anne Shirley Dassow, Grove City College

Kim Hochstedler, Carnegie Mellon

Kaitlin Wingert, Messiah College

District 5

Laura Barber, Washington U in St. Louis

Emily Hageboeck, Washington U in St. Louis

Megan Murphy, Univ. of Mary Washington

Nicole Zanolli, Washington U in St. Louis

District 6

Sarah Bradley, Calvin College

Jacqlyn Braun, Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Taylor Martinek, Hamline

District 7

Samantha Glish, Wilmington

KT Kustritz, Denison

Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon

Abby Wilson, Kenyon

Julia Wilson, Kenyon

District 8

Sam Fitzgerald, Coe

Lindsay Hagmann, Trinity