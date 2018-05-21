Zane Grothe Talks Distance Freestyle for 5 Minutes (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 800 FREE TIMED FINAL

  • PSS Record: 7:49.96, Michael McBroom, 2014
  1. Zane Grothe, MVN, 7:50.94
  2. Felix Auboeck, CW, 7:58.05
  3. Logan Houck, SAND, 7:58.18

Zane Grothe of Mission Viejo completed the 400/800/1500 sweep, taking the men’s 800 in a new best time of 7:50.94. His previous best was 7:50.97, done at both last summer’s World Trials and World Championships. Grothe moves to 5th in the world for the year.

Logan Houck from the Sandpipers of Nevada had opened up a slight edge over Club Wolverine’s Felix Auboeck on the back half of the race, but Aubeock’s 27.03 final 50 got him by Houck to take 2nd in 7:58.05. Houck was 3rd in 7:58.18, just two seconds off his lifetime best. Auboeck’s teammate Ricardo Vargas also had a solid swim to take 4th in 8:01.63, just a few tenths off his best time.

1 Comment on "Zane Grothe Talks Distance Freestyle for 5 Minutes (Video)"

Harambe

Only talks for 5 minutes? I expect him to have more endurance than that

