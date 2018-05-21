Kalisz Nabs Two-Point PSS Lead From Grothe, Ledecky Charges in Indy

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Chase Kalisz broke the tie atop the men’s Pro Swim Series point standings, jumping out to a two-point lead over Zane Grothe. Meanwhile Taylor Ruck leads on the women’s side, but Katie Ledecky is making a charge.

Kalisz and Grothe were tied at 46 after Mesa. Both won three events in Indy: Kalisz the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly and Grothe the 400, 800 and 1500 free. But Kalisz was 2nd in the 200 breast, while Grothe was third in the 200 free, leading to the two-point split.

On the women’s side, Taylor Ruck continues to lead. The Canadian didn’t even swim the Mesa stop, but holds an 8-point lead over Melanie Margalis. Margalis cut that lead down three points in Indy though, with wins in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM.

Katie Ledecky was the hardest charger in Indy. Despite not swimming any of the three previous stops, she already sits 5th in standings with a stellar 21-point outing in Indy. That included four wins (200, 400, 800, 1500 free) and a third place (400 IM). If Ledecky can score similar points at the next two stops, she’ll take over the lead from Ruck with ease, and Ledecky can also swim the series finale at U.S. Nationals, where Ruck won’t be able to compete.

Here’s a look at the top 5 for both men and women:

Men:

Chase Kalisz: 64 Zane Grothe: 62 Nathan Adrian: 38 Ryan Murphy: 28 Marwan el-Kamash: 23

Women:

Taylor Ruck: 45 Melanie Margalis: 37 Hali Flickinger: 27 Olivia Smoliga: 22 Margo Geer/Katie Ledecky, Leah Smith: 21

INDIVIDUAL POINTS/PRIZE MONEY

Individual Olympic events will yield prize money for the top 3 finishers. (Olympic events now include the men’s 1500 and women’s 800 freestyles). They will also yield points to count toward the end-of-series high-point winners.

1st: $1,000 (5 points)

2nd: $600 (3 points)

3rd: $200 (1 point)

The stroke 50 shootouts will yield prize money for each round achieved, but no series points:

Round 1 winners: $200

Round 2 winners: $400

Round 3 winner: $600

The money is earned cumulatively. So the overall winner will take home $1200. Second place will earn $600. Both semifinalists will make $200.