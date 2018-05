Reported by Torrey Hart.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

17-year-old Penny Oleksiak split 26.70/28.43 en route to her winning time of 55.13. She was followed by Stanzi Moseley, 20, in 56.26 (27.11/29.15). Veteran Amanda Weir, 32, split 27.12/29.36 for her third-place time of 56.48.

Samantha Porter took fourth in 56.90, and Jordan Stout was fifth in 57.22. Sherridon Dressel took sixth in 57.22.