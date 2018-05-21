Watch Caeleb Dressel Run Away with the Win in 2:01 200 IM (Race Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

MEN’S 200 IM

  1. Caeleb Dressel – 2:01.98
  2. Mark Szaranek – 2:03.12
  3. Santi Corredor – 2:05.49

Caeleb Dressel, the American record holder in the short course version of the race, went 2:01.98 in finals after going 2:07.68 in prelims. He split 25.68/32.30/36.20/27.80 for the win. His University of Florida teammate Mark Szaranek took second in 2:03.12 (26.44/32.54/35.75/28.39). 18-year-old Santi Corredor, also a Florida Gator, took third in 2:05.49.

18-year-old Andrew Winton was just behind him in 2:05.60, and 22-year-old James Guest followed in 2:05.71. Also under 2:06 was Eltan Yudashkin in 2:05.93.

